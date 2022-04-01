<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Paul Oakenfold sits down with Kyle Meredith for an interview about Shine On, his fourth full-length album. The legendary DJ tells us about making a cinematic record, how the opening track traces back to “Ready Steady Go,” bringing dance music out of the nightclub, and resurrecting 2014’s “Touch Me.”

Oakenfold also previews his upcoming tour with New Order and Pet Shop Boys (get tickets here!), the eventual 20th anniversary celebration of Bunkka, and takes us into the backstory of recording six hours worth of material with the late Hunter S. Thompson.

Listen to the full Paul Oakenfold episode of KMW now to learn more about Shine On, and you can also watch the full interview via the YouTube embed below. Then, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.