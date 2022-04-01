Menu
Paul Oakenfold on Shine On, Going ’80s with New Order and Pet Shop Boys

The legendary DJ also reveals he has unreleased recordings of Hunter S. Thompson

kyle meredith with paul oakenfold
Kyle Meredith with Paul Oakenfold, photo by Scott Ramsay
Consequence Staff
April 1, 2022 | 12:35pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Paul Oakenfold sits down with Kyle Meredith for an interview about Shine On, his fourth full-length album. The legendary DJ tells us about making a cinematic record, how the opening track traces back to “Ready Steady Go,” bringing dance music out of the nightclub, and resurrecting 2014’s “Touch Me.”

    Oakenfold also previews his upcoming tour with New Order and Pet Shop Boys (get tickets here!), the eventual 20th anniversary celebration of Bunkka, and takes us into the backstory of recording six hours worth of material with the late Hunter S. Thompson.

    Listen to the full Paul Oakenfold episode of KMW now to learn more about Shine On, and you can also watch the full interview via the YouTube embed below. Then, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

