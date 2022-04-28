Mike Myers Gets Initiated into a Secret Society in Trailer for The Pentaverate: Watch

In Mike Myers’ upcoming Netflix comedy series The Pentaverate, the actor plays a TV journalist named Ken Scarborough out to save his career by embedding himself in a secret society that’s been controlling world events since the Black Plague. True to form, he also portrays seven other characters in the series, which has just received a full trailer. Watch it below.

Myers also plays Anthony Lansdowne — a conspiracy theorist who joins Scarborough’s crusade — and far-right radio host Rex Smith, along with each member of the Pentaverate: oldest and highest-ranking member Lord Lordington, former media mogul Bruce Baldwin, ex-Russia oligarch Mishu Ivanov, former Alice Cooper manager Shep Gordon, and tech genius Jason Eccleston.

Newly revealed cast member Rob Lowe opens the new clip by narrating a “recruitment video” for the Pentaverate before Scarborough is told that man on the street opinions “come from Twitter now.” Encouraged by fellow Caca News employee Reilly Clayton (Lydia West), he gets himself taken by the Pentaverate as Clayton and Lansdowne provide support from a van.

“What do you have to lose? If you break a story like the Pentaverate, you can do something good for this world,” Clayton tells Scarborough. Soon enough, Scarborough goes through an initiation process and we get glimpses of Ken Jeong as casino mogul Skip Cho and Keegan-Michael Key’s nuclear physicist Dr. Hobart Clark, the latter of whom is fascinated by the idea of Beyoncé being part of the Illuminati.

Clark exclaims, “That’s what Lemonade is about!” Don’t get the Pentaverate confused with the more well-known Illuminati, however, lest you get under the skin of one of its members.

Rounding out the cast are Debi Mazar as Patty Davis, the executive assistant to the Pentaverate; Richard McCabe as Exalted Pikeman Higgins, head of the society’s security force; and Jennifer Saunders as The Maester of Dubrovnik and Saester of Dubrovnik. Jeremy Irons narrates the series, which was created by Myers and directed by Tim Kirkby (Fleabag). Myers and Kirkby also served as executive producers along with John Lyons, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns for Jax Media, and Jason Weinberg.

The Pentaverate calls back to 1993’s So I Married an Axe Murderer, in which Myers’ character Stuart Mackenzie mentioned conspiracy theories about the secret society. Get recruited when the six-episode series premieres Thursday, May 5th on Netflix.