Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Pete Davidson Joined by Best Friend Machine Gun Kelly at Netflix Comedy Showcase: Watch

MGK performed a three-song set to close out Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends

Pete Davidson Machine Gun Kelly
Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends. at The Fonda Theatre for Netflix Is A Joke Fest. (Ser Baffo/Netflix)
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 30, 2022 | 12:13pm ET

    This article is part of our coverage of the 2022 Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival.

    Pete Davidson has different friends from the rest of us. Friday night, as part of Netflix is a Joke: The Festival, the SNL star collected some of his favorite comedians together for Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends, closing out the night with a special surprise: a three-song set from Machine Gun Kelly.

    Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends was filmed live for later distribution on Netflix, and Netflix has released a clip of Davidson’s introduction of MGK, in which Davidson reflects on how in 2018, both he and MGK were living together at Davidson’s mom’s house, convinced that their careers were over. “Now he’s one of the biggest names we could ever get,” Davidson adds.

    Related Video

    Davidson opened the show with a short set that touched on the chaos of his life recently, followed by performances from comedians Carly Aquilino, Giulio Gallarotti, Joey Gay, Jordan Rock, Dave Sirus, Big Wet and Neko White. He also stuck around on stage for MGK’s set to perform a duet with the rapper/best friend.

    Advertisement

    MGK’s career, despite suffering ritual humiliation by the Jackass guys, has been on an upswing recently, with two number one albums and recent plans to return to rapping. Davidson, meanwhile, remains a centerpiece of the SNL cast, and also recently got the greenlight for Bupkis, a Curb Your Enthusiasm-esque comedy for Peacock about his life.

    Check out the heartfelt clip of Davidson’s introduction below. Netflix is a Joke: The Festival continues in Los Angeles through May 8th.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Joel Kim Booster Interview

Joel Kim Booster on His Upcoming Netflix Special and Making History With Fire Island

April 29, 2022

Gabriel Iglesias Interview

Gabriel Iglesias Is Getting Ready for the Biggest Show of His Life

April 28, 2022

Chris Rock Rose Rock

Chris Rock's Mother Blasts Will Smith: "He Really Slapped Me"

April 23, 2022

broadway aladdin iago gilbert gottfried tribute dedicate perfromance iago macaw parrot

Broadway's Aladdin Dedicates Performance to Gilbert Gottfried: "Thanks for the Laughs"

April 13, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Pete Davidson Joined by Best Friend Machine Gun Kelly at Netflix Comedy Showcase: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale