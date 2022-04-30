Pete Davidson Joined by Best Friend Machine Gun Kelly at Netflix Comedy Showcase: Watch

This article is part of our coverage of the 2022 Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival.

Pete Davidson has different friends from the rest of us. Friday night, as part of Netflix is a Joke: The Festival, the SNL star collected some of his favorite comedians together for Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends, closing out the night with a special surprise: a three-song set from Machine Gun Kelly.

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends was filmed live for later distribution on Netflix, and Netflix has released a clip of Davidson’s introduction of MGK, in which Davidson reflects on how in 2018, both he and MGK were living together at Davidson’s mom’s house, convinced that their careers were over. “Now he’s one of the biggest names we could ever get,” Davidson adds.

Davidson opened the show with a short set that touched on the chaos of his life recently, followed by performances from comedians Carly Aquilino, Giulio Gallarotti, Joey Gay, Jordan Rock, Dave Sirus, Big Wet and Neko White. He also stuck around on stage for MGK’s set to perform a duet with the rapper/best friend.

MGK’s career, despite suffering ritual humiliation by the Jackass guys, has been on an upswing recently, with two number one albums and recent plans to return to rapping. Davidson, meanwhile, remains a centerpiece of the SNL cast, and also recently got the greenlight for Bupkis, a Curb Your Enthusiasm-esque comedy for Peacock about his life.

Check out the heartfelt clip of Davidson’s introduction below. Netflix is a Joke: The Festival continues in Los Angeles through May 8th.