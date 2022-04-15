Phoebe Bridgers Releases New Song “Sidelines”: Stream

Phoebe Bridgers is back with a new song called “Sidelines.” Take a listen below.

“Sidelines” was written for Hulu’s upcoming series Conversations with Friends, an adaptation of Irish author Sally Rooney’s novel of the same name premiering on May 15th. Billed in a press release as the only original new song to be released by Bridgers this year, it was co-written with bandmate and collaborator Marshall Vore as well as Ruby Rain Henley.

Bridgers famously tweeted in 2020 about Hulu’s miniseries adaptation of Rooney’s novel Normal People, writing she was “sad and horny” after finishing the series. After star Paul Mescal responded by saying, “I’m officially dead,” Bridgers wrote back, “nooo don’t die your so talented aha.” This led to the two of them dating and eventually, Hulu tapped Bridgers to create a song for Conversations with Friends.

The single follows last month’s “Chinese Satellite (Live from Sound City),” a new recording of the Punisher song she recorded for Secretly Canadian’s 25th anniversary charity campaign.

Bridgers also just kicked off her “Reunion Tour.” Read our review of her tour kick-off in Phoenix, and grab tickets to the rest of her upcoming shows via Ticketmaster.