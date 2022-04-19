Phoenix, Beach House, Flaming Lips to Play Inaugural FORMAT Festival

An impressive lineup led by Phoenix, Khruangbin, Beach House, The War on Drugs, and The Flaming Lips are set to appear at the inaugural FORMAT Festival this September.

The new music, art, and technology festival goes down between September 23rd and 25th at Sugar Creek Airstrip in Bentonville, Arkansas. Other confirmed musical artists include Rüfüs Du Sol, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Jungle, Herbie Hancock, Thundercat, Fatboy Slim, Moses Sumney, Jamila Woods, Digable Planets, Robert Glasper, Richie Hawtin, Lindstrøm, Lido Pimenta, The Lemon Twigs, and more.

FORMAT also promises installations and art experiences, including Nick Cave’s Soundsuits, a collaboration between composer JLin and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Doug Aitken’s mirrored hot air balloon New Horizon, among other activations.

Three-day general admission and VIP passes go on sale starting Friday, April 22nd. A pre-sale will take place at 10:00 a.m. ET ahead of the public on-sale at Noon ET. You can find more details on the festival’s website.