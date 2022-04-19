Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Phoenix, Beach House, Flaming Lips to Play Inaugural FORMAT Festival

Rüfüs Du Sol, The War on Drugs, Khruangbin, and Jungle are also set for the new music, art, and technology festival taking place in Bentonville, Arkansas

flaming lips phoenix beach house format festival
The Flaming Lips (Jen Vesp) / Phoenix (Amy Price) / Beach House (David Belisle)
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 19, 2022 | 11:45am ET

    An impressive lineup led by Phoenix, Khruangbin, Beach House, The War on Drugs, and The Flaming Lips are set to appear at the inaugural FORMAT Festival this September.

    The new music, art, and technology festival goes down between September 23rd and 25th at Sugar Creek Airstrip in Bentonville, Arkansas. Other confirmed musical artists include Rüfüs Du Sol, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Jungle, Herbie Hancock, Thundercat, Fatboy Slim, Moses Sumney, Jamila Woods, Digable Planets, Robert Glasper, Richie Hawtin, Lindstrøm, Lido Pimenta, The Lemon Twigs, and more.

    FORMAT also promises installations and art experiences, including Nick Cave’s Soundsuits, a collaboration between composer JLin and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Doug Aitken’s mirrored hot air balloon New Horizon, among other activations.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Three-day general admission and VIP passes go on sale starting Friday, April 22nd. A pre-sale will take place at 10:00 a.m. ET ahead of the public on-sale at Noon ET. You can find more details on the festival’s website.

    Format Festival 2022 poster

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Outside Lands 2022 Green Day Post Malone SZA lineup tickets passes

Outside Lands 2022 Lineup: Green Day, Post Malone, SZA, Phoebe Bridgers & More

April 19, 2022

tinder festival mode dating apps bonnaroo governors balltech news

Tinder Reintroduces Festival Mode to Make Pandemic Dating Even Worse

April 18, 2022

Coachella 2022 livestream

Coachella 2022 YouTube Livestream to Feature 90 Sets

April 15, 2022

Arcade Fire Coachella

Arcade Fire to Play Surprise Set at Coachella

April 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Phoenix, Beach House, Flaming Lips to Play Inaugural FORMAT Festival

Menu Shop Search Sale