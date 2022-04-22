Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

PinkPantheress Taps WILLOW for New Single “Where you are”: Stream

Along with a trippy accompanying music video

pinkpantheress willow where you are new single music video watch stream collab
PinkPantheress and WILLOW’s “Where you are” music video
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
April 22, 2022 | 9:51am ET

    PinkPantheress has joined forces with WILLOW on her latest single “Where you are,” out now via Elektra Records/Parlophone Records.

    The accompanying music video sets the rising star and Hollywood progeny smack dab in the middle of a dark nightclub filled with raving club kids in bunny costumes, neon lights, and one very large and psychedelic betta fish.

    “So please tell me where you are, are, are, are, are,” PinkPantheress sings on the echoing chorus while WILLOW wails, “Now my life’s a downward spiral/ Got my broken heart recycled” before lamenting on her rapid-fire verse, “Never thought I’d want to just jump right out my head/ Never really thought I’d ever question what you said/ In my room, in my bed, I can’t forget/ So many hopes, so many dreams, no it isn’t what it fuckin’ seems.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The British TikTok sensation turned recording artist also dished on crafting the song in a statement, saying, “I had a lot of fun writing this song. It took loads of attempts to get it right, but this is probably my proudest work to date, and I’m super happy for everyone to hear it.”

    Watch the “Where you are” music video below.

    In February, Mura Masa recruited PinkPantheress for his new song “bbycakes” alongside Lil Uzi Vert and Shygirl. Next, she’ll join Halsey as an opening act on the pop star’s upcoming North American tour in support of 2021’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Buy tickets for the tour here.

    Meanwhile, WILLOW most recently collaborated with Camila Cabello on the brooding Familia single “psychofreak,” which the two debuted live on last week’s Saturday Night Live.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

My Idea CRY MFER Origins new album stream

My Idea Share Origins of Debut Album CRY MFER: Exclusive

April 22, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion Unveils New Single "Plan B": Stream

April 22, 2022

pusha t it's almost dry new album stream

Pusha T Unleashes New Album It's Almost Dry: Stream

April 22, 2022

spiritualized everything was beautiful stream

Spiritualized Release New Album Everything Was Beautiful: Stream

April 21, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

PinkPantheress Taps WILLOW for New Single "Where you are": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale