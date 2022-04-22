PinkPantheress Taps WILLOW for New Single “Where you are”: Stream

PinkPantheress has joined forces with WILLOW on her latest single “Where you are,” out now via Elektra Records/Parlophone Records.

The accompanying music video sets the rising star and Hollywood progeny smack dab in the middle of a dark nightclub filled with raving club kids in bunny costumes, neon lights, and one very large and psychedelic betta fish.

“So please tell me where you are, are, are, are, are,” PinkPantheress sings on the echoing chorus while WILLOW wails, “Now my life’s a downward spiral/ Got my broken heart recycled” before lamenting on her rapid-fire verse, “Never thought I’d want to just jump right out my head/ Never really thought I’d ever question what you said/ In my room, in my bed, I can’t forget/ So many hopes, so many dreams, no it isn’t what it fuckin’ seems.”

The British TikTok sensation turned recording artist also dished on crafting the song in a statement, saying, “I had a lot of fun writing this song. It took loads of attempts to get it right, but this is probably my proudest work to date, and I’m super happy for everyone to hear it.”

Watch the “Where you are” music video below.

In February, Mura Masa recruited PinkPantheress for his new song “bbycakes” alongside Lil Uzi Vert and Shygirl. Next, she’ll join Halsey as an opening act on the pop star’s upcoming North American tour in support of 2021’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Buy tickets for the tour here.

Meanwhile, WILLOW most recently collaborated with Camila Cabello on the brooding Familia single “psychofreak,” which the two debuted live on last week’s Saturday Night Live.

