The What Podcast Enlists in Pondo’s Army

Bonnaroo typically welcomes anywhere between 80,000 to 100,000 festival fans every year. Even amongst crowds that size, there’s one frequent Roovian who stands out. With his viking hat and Flava Flav-esque giant clock around his neck, Pondo has become an instantly recognizable presence on The Farm.

Having attended every Bonnaroo since 2008, Bryan “Pondo” Blake has become a fixture there, gathering members of the ever growing “Pondo’s Army.” The army is more ethos than battalion, with its members adhering to a “listen to whatever you love” creed that promotes love of all music, regardless of genre. Over his years at ‘Roo, Pondo has gained hundreds of troops — as well as a ton of insight into how to make the best of the festival experience.

On this week’s The What podcast, Barry and Lord Taco are joined by Pondo to learn about the origins of Pondo’s Army, as well as dole out advice for first time ‘Roo attendees. They have some great tips, but to make the most of them, you’ll need tickets to Bonnaroo 2022, featuring appearances by Tool, Stevie Nicks, J. Cole, The War on Drugs, CHVRCHES, Goose, The Chicks, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Puscifer, Nathanaiel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and more; get yours here.

Listen to the episode above