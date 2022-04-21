Pooh Shiesty has been sentenced to 63 months in prison after allegedly shooting a man in the ass — though, if you want to be technical about it, he’ll be doing time for conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of violent and drug-trafficking crimes (via Variety.)

The 22-year-old rapper, born Lontrell Williams, was arrested in October 2020 following a shooting at the Landon Hotel in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida, but he was quickly released from custody. In June 2021, the artist was indicted after prosecutors, using his Instagram as evidence, alleged he and two other individuals shot two people from whom they were buying weed and sneakers. When the deal went south, Williams allegedly shot one man in the rear, while his associate shot another man in the hip.

The 63-month sentence comes after the Memphis native agreed to a plea deal with the prosecution. Because he pled guilty to conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of violent and drug-trafficking crimes, three other charges — including one that alleged Williams fired the weapon himself — were dropped. Williams would have faced up to 97 months in prison had he been charged with all four crimes.

Williams has been in custody since June 2021, when he was arrested following a separate incident. The “Back in Blood” rapper’s last album was February 2021’s Shiesty Season, but in December, he dropped the track “Federal Contraband (Freestyle),” which he recorded in prison. You can listen to that song below.