Portishead to Reunite for Ukraine Benefit Concert

Marking the band's first performance together in seven years

Portishead 2022
Portishead, photo by Eva Vermandel
April 7, 2022 | 9:20am ET

    Portishead will take the stage for the first time in seven years at a Ukraine benefit concert next month.

    Organized by War Child UK, the concert will take place at O2 Academy Bristol on May 2nd. Other acts on the bill include IDLES, Katy J Pearson, and Heavy Lungs.

    Entry is limited to 1200 people, and tickets will be raffled off in pairs. However, anyone who enters the raffle will receive access to a free livestream of the concert. You can find more details here.

    Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting refugees and children affected by the war in Ukraine.

    Portishead’ Beth Gibbons, Geoff Barrow, and Adrian Utley last performed together in 2015. In the years since then, Gibbons released an orchestral album with the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra; Barrow released an album with his band Beak> and scored several soundtracks, including Free Fire, Annihilation, and Devs; and Utley contributed to projects by Perfume Genius, Torres, Anna Calvi, and Algiers.

