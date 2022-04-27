Portugal. The Man Rip Through “What, Me Worry?” on Ellen: Watch

Portugal. The Man swung by the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday. As the day’s musical guest, the indie rockers performed their latest single “What, Me Worry?”

The sextet don’t need much to put on an invigorating set — their stage setup included little more than the band members and a small, yet mighty crew of backup musicians. Even still, the green and blue floodlights and the mesmerizing screen animations behind the group — as seen in the track’s music video — made their performance all the more memorable. Watch Portugal. The Man play “What, Me Worry?” on Ellen below.

“What, Me Worry?” dropped in February as the first single from the group’s currently untitled ninth studio album, which is due out in June. Portugal. the Man’s most recent studio album, Woodstock, was released in 2017.

Advertisement

Related Video

Consequence recently chatted with Portugal. The Man vocalist John Gourley and alt-J frontman Gus-Unger Hamilton about their recently concluded joint North American tour. Last year, Portugal. The Man shared their covers of LEN’s “Steal My Sunshine,” Eels’ “Novocaine for the Soul,” and Metallica’s “Don’t Tread on Me.”