Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Primavera Sound Debuts in Latin America with Arctic Monkeys, Jack White, Björk, and Travis Scott

Lorde, Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski, Interpol, and Father John Misty will also appear at trio of festivals in Brasil, Chile, and Argentina this fall

arctic monkeys jack white bjork travis scott primavera sound
Arctic Monkeys (Kimberley Ross) / Jack White (David James Swanson) / Björk / Travis Scott (Erika Goldring)
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 27, 2022 | 12:43pm ET

    Primavera Sound is expanding to Latin America with a trio of festivals taking place in Brasil, Chile, and Argentina this fall. All three events will be headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Björk, Travis Scott, and Lorde, and also feature performances from Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski, Interpol, Father John Misty, Beach House, Charli XCX, Arca, Japanese Breakfast, and more.

    Additionally, Jack White and Pixies will appear at the Santiago and Buenos Aires stagings of Primavera Sound.

    Notably, these trio of performances mark Travis Scott’s return to the festival stage for the first time since the tragedy at Astroworld last fall. The rapper has played a series of intimate, private engagements in recent months, including a Coachella afterparty. However, these mark his biggest confirmed public performances to date.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Primavera Sound São Paulo runs October 31st – November 6th at Distrio Anhembi. Primavera Sound Santiago and Primavera Sound Buenos Aires both take concurrently between November 7th and 13th at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos and Parque de los Niños, respectfully. You can find more information and ticketing details via the festival’s website.

    Beyond its Latin American events, Primavera Sound will host its flagship festival in Barcelona, Spain in June, featuring Tame Impala, The Strokes, Massive Attack, Gorillaz, Nicke Cave & The Bad Seeds, Tyler the Creator, The National, Beck, Pavement, and more. Organizers will also stage NOS Primavera Sound in Porto, Portugal in June, as well as the debut of Primavera Sound Los Angeles in September.

    Primavera Sound Sao Paulo

    primavera sound santiago

    Primavera Sound Buenos Aires

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

rolling loud toronto future wizkid dave festival tickets

Future, WizKid, and Dave to Headline Inaugural Rolling Loud Toronto

April 26, 2022

something in the water 2022 lineup tyler the creator run the jewels pusha t

Pharrell Williams' Something in the Water 2022 Lineup: Tyler, The Creator, Run The Jewels, Pusha T & More

April 26, 2022

Andalucia Big Festival lineup

Rage Against the Machine, Muse, and Jamiroquai to Headline Inaugural Andalucia Big Festival

April 25, 2022

Coachella weekend two livestream

Coachella Weekend Two Livestream to Feature 70 Sets

April 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Primavera Sound Debuts in Latin America with Arctic Monkeys, Jack White, Björk, and Travis Scott

Menu Shop Search Sale