Primavera Sound is expanding to Latin America with a trio of festivals taking place in Brasil, Chile, and Argentina this fall. All three events will be headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Björk, Travis Scott, and Lorde, and also feature performances from Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski, Interpol, Father John Misty, Beach House, Charli XCX, Arca, Japanese Breakfast, and more.

Additionally, Jack White and Pixies will appear at the Santiago and Buenos Aires stagings of Primavera Sound.

Notably, these trio of performances mark Travis Scott’s return to the festival stage for the first time since the tragedy at Astroworld last fall. The rapper has played a series of intimate, private engagements in recent months, including a Coachella afterparty. However, these mark his biggest confirmed public performances to date.

Primavera Sound São Paulo runs October 31st – November 6th at Distrio Anhembi. Primavera Sound Santiago and Primavera Sound Buenos Aires both take concurrently between November 7th and 13th at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos and Parque de los Niños, respectfully. You can find more information and ticketing details via the festival’s website.

Beyond its Latin American events, Primavera Sound will host its flagship festival in Barcelona, Spain in June, featuring Tame Impala, The Strokes, Massive Attack, Gorillaz, Nicke Cave & The Bad Seeds, Tyler the Creator, The National, Beck, Pavement, and more. Organizers will also stage NOS Primavera Sound in Porto, Portugal in June, as well as the debut of Primavera Sound Los Angeles in September.