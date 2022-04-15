Menu
PUP Add Dates to 2022 North American Headlining Tour

In support of their new album THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND

pup 2022 north american headlining tour dates ticketmaster
PUP, photo by Vanessa Heins
April 15, 2022 | 1:02pm ET

    PUP have added a run of fall dates to their ongoing North American headlining tour.

    The new round of tour stops begins September 6th in Grand Rapids, Michigan and runs throughout the month with stops in Oklahoma City, New Orleans, Atlanta, Baltimore, and more before wrapping September 25th in Burlington, Vermont.

    Currently, the punk rockers are making their way through the West. This weekend they’re set to perform at The Van Buren in Phoenix followed by shows in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Denver in the coming days. After finishing up this latest run of newly-announced dates, the band will also head overseas in October for the tour’s UK and European leg. Check out the latest list of dates below and get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    PUP’s tour is in support of their new album THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND, which was released earlier this month via Little Dipper/Rise Records. The studio set features singles “Waiting” and “Kill Something,” “Robot Writes a Love Song,” “Matilda,” and “Totally Fine.”

    “It is literally the sound of the four of us unraveling,” singer Stefan Babcock told Consequence about the album ahead of its release. “Like, losing our collective minds thinking that saxophone freakout solos would be a good idea. It’s some of the goofiest parts on the whole record and it’s some of the dumbest lyrics of the whole record, and a part of that is, yeah, we were losing our minds by the end of the process, but that shit’s funny. Music is supposed to be fun.”

    Pup 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^ +
    04/24 — Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre ^ +
    04/27 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ^ +
    04/28 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues ^ +
    04/29 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater ^ +
    05/01 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
    05/03 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^ +
    05/04 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz ^ +
    05/05 — Richmond, VA @ The National ^ +
    05/06- – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^ +
    05/07 — Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring ^ +
    05/09 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom ^ +
    05/10 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues ^ +
    05/11 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5 ^ +
    05/13 — Montreal, QC @ MTelus ^ +
    05/14 — Toronto, ON @ History ^ +
    07/06-09 — Cheltenham, UK @ 2000trees Festival
    08/24-27 — Málaga, Spain @ Canela Party Festival
    09/06 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
    09/07 — Urbana, IL @ The Canopy Club
    09/08 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
    09/09 — Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note
    09/10 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
    09/12 — New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre
    09/13 — Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
    09/14 — Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
    09/16 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
    09/17 — Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works
    09/18 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
    09/19 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
    09/21 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater
    09/22 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
    09/23 — New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
    09/24 — Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall
    09/25 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

    ^ = w/ Pinkshift
    + = w/ Sheer Mag

