PUP Add Dates to 2022 North American Headlining Tour

PUP have added a run of fall dates to their ongoing North American headlining tour.

The new round of tour stops begins September 6th in Grand Rapids, Michigan and runs throughout the month with stops in Oklahoma City, New Orleans, Atlanta, Baltimore, and more before wrapping September 25th in Burlington, Vermont.

Currently, the punk rockers are making their way through the West. This weekend they’re set to perform at The Van Buren in Phoenix followed by shows in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Denver in the coming days. After finishing up this latest run of newly-announced dates, the band will also head overseas in October for the tour’s UK and European leg. Check out the latest list of dates below and get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Related Video

PUP’s tour is in support of their new album THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND, which was released earlier this month via Little Dipper/Rise Records. The studio set features singles “Waiting” and “Kill Something,” “Robot Writes a Love Song,” “Matilda,” and “Totally Fine.”

Advertisement

“It is literally the sound of the four of us unraveling,” singer Stefan Babcock told Consequence about the album ahead of its release. “Like, losing our collective minds thinking that saxophone freakout solos would be a good idea. It’s some of the goofiest parts on the whole record and it’s some of the dumbest lyrics of the whole record, and a part of that is, yeah, we were losing our minds by the end of the process, but that shit’s funny. Music is supposed to be fun.”

Pup 2022 Tour Dates:

04/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^ +

04/24 — Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre ^ +

04/27 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ^ +

04/28 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues ^ +

04/29 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater ^ +

05/01 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/03 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^ +

05/04 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz ^ +

05/05 — Richmond, VA @ The National ^ +

05/06- – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^ +

05/07 — Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring ^ +

05/09 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom ^ +

05/10 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues ^ +

05/11 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5 ^ +

05/13 — Montreal, QC @ MTelus ^ +

05/14 — Toronto, ON @ History ^ +

07/06-09 — Cheltenham, UK @ 2000trees Festival

08/24-27 — Málaga, Spain @ Canela Party Festival

09/06 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

09/07 — Urbana, IL @ The Canopy Club

09/08 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

09/09 — Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

09/10 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

09/12 — New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre

09/13 — Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

09/14 — Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

09/16 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

09/17 — Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works

09/18 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

09/19 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

09/21 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater

09/22 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

09/23 — New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

09/24 — Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

09/25 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

^ = w/ Pinkshift

+ = w/ Sheer Mag