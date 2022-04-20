Purity Ring Announce New EP Graves, Share Title Track: Stream

Purity Ring have announced their new EP, Graves, out June 3rd via the band’s own label The Fellowship. As a preview, the duo have shared the title track after it was premiered at a virtual listening party earlier this week.
Not much else is available in the way of details, but vocalist and songwriter Megan James revealed in a statement that “graves” was nearly a decade in the making. “This song has been haunting us for eight straight years so we’re very glad to let it be heard,” she said. “We hope it brings you as much joy as it has now brought us. Thank you for listening and please enjoy the beautiful music video about human cells.”
Featuring the catchy melodies for which Purity Ring has become known, “graves” builds toward a dark chorus contrasting with James’ sweet vocals. “We’ll wait for wind to die,” she sings. “And hang over the sky/ Saw fires from far away/ Oh take me, oh take me/ Our heads are all ablaze.”
The new single arrives after last year’s “soshy,” with the EP following 2020’s WOMB, which in turn marked Purity Ring’s first album in five years.
In support of the release, the group is heading out on their first major tour in half a decade. See the full itinerary below; tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.
Purity Ring 2022 Tour Dates:
05/25 – 05/30 – Bakersfield, CA @ Lightning in a Bottle
06/01 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre *
06/02 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
06/03 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
06/04 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
06/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
06/07 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre
06/08 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
06/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
06/11 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
06/12 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre
06/13 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
06/14 – St.Louis, MO @ Red Flag
06/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
06/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
06/18 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre *
06/19 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *
06/20 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre *
06/21 – Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Corona *
06/22 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live *
06/24 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *
06/25 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall *
06/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *
06/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *
06/29 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
06/30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
07/01 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *
07/2 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte *
07/03 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *
07/05 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *
07/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre *
07/08 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live *
07/09 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live *
07/10 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor *
07/12 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City *
07/13 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater *
07/14 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *
07/15 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater *
07/16 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory *
07/17 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *
07/19 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre *
07/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *
07/21 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *
07/22 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *
07/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *
07/24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *
* = w/ EKKSTACY