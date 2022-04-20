Purity Ring Announce New EP Graves, Share Title Track: Stream

Purity Ring have announced their new EP, Graves, out June 3rd via the band’s own label The Fellowship. As a preview, the duo have shared the title track after it was premiered at a virtual listening party earlier this week.

Not much else is available in the way of details, but vocalist and songwriter Megan James revealed in a statement that “graves” was nearly a decade in the making. “This song has been haunting us for eight straight years so we’re very glad to let it be heard,” she said. “We hope it brings you as much joy as it has now brought us. Thank you for listening and please enjoy the beautiful music video about human cells.”

Featuring the catchy melodies for which Purity Ring has become known, “graves” builds toward a dark chorus contrasting with James’ sweet vocals. “We’ll wait for wind to die,” she sings. “And hang over the sky/ Saw fires from far away/ Oh take me, oh take me/ Our heads are all ablaze.”

Advertisement

Related Video

The new single arrives after last year’s “soshy,” with the EP following 2020’s WOMB, which in turn marked Purity Ring’s first album in five years.

In support of the release, the group is heading out on their first major tour in half a decade. See the full itinerary below; tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

Purity Ring 2022 Tour Dates:

05/25 – 05/30 – Bakersfield, CA @ Lightning in a Bottle

06/01 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre *

06/02 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

06/03 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

06/04 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

06/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

06/07 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre

06/08 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

06/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

06/11 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

06/12 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre

06/13 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

06/14 – St.Louis, MO @ Red Flag

06/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

06/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

06/18 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre *

06/19 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

06/20 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre *

06/21 – Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Corona *

06/22 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live *

06/24 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

06/25 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

06/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

06/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

06/29 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

06/30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

07/01 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *

07/2 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte *

07/03 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

07/05 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *

07/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre *

07/08 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live *

07/09 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live *

07/10 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor *

07/12 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City *

07/13 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater *

07/14 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

07/15 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater *

07/16 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory *

07/17 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *

07/19 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre *

07/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

07/21 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *

07/22 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *

07/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

07/24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

Advertisement

* = w/ EKKSTACY