Pusha T Announces 2022 Tour Dates, Reveals Album Title

Pusha T has confirmed the long-rumored title of his upcoming album, It’s Almost Dry, and detailed “phase one” of his supporting 2022 tour.

Kicking off on May 29th in the Seattle, Push’s US trek will make subsequent stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Atlanta before wrapping in Philadelphia on June 23rd. See the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Pick up yours at Ticketmaster.

It’s Almost Dry doesn’t currently have a release date, but King Push’s tour announcement comes on the heels of his latest single “Neck & Wrist,” produced by Pharrell Williams with a guest verse from JAY-Z.

Back in February, the rapper dropped the Kanye West-produced “Diet Coke,” which we named Rap Song of the Week. He followed up with the Nigo collab “Hear Me Clearly” and the “Spicy Fish Diss” for Arby’s.

Pusha T 2022 Tour Dates:

05/29 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

06/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

06/02 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

06/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo by Microsoft

06/05 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

06/07 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

06/08 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

06/15 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

06/16 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

06/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater

06/22 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground – Fillmore Charlotte

06/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

08/19 – London, UK @ All Points East