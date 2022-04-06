Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Pusha T Announces 2022 Tour Dates, Reveals Album Title

The rapper's next full-length is indeed called It's Almost Dry.

pusha t 2022 tour dates It’s Almost Dry album title
Pusha T, photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
April 6, 2022 | 12:38pm ET

    Pusha T has confirmed the long-rumored title of his upcoming album, It’s Almost Dry, and detailed “phase one” of his supporting 2022 tour.

    Kicking off on May 29th in the Seattle, Push’s US trek will make subsequent stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Atlanta before wrapping in Philadelphia on June 23rd. See the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Pick up yours at Ticketmaster.

    It’s Almost Dry doesn’t currently have a release date, but King Push’s tour announcement comes on the heels of his latest single “Neck & Wrist,” produced by Pharrell Williams with a guest verse from JAY-Z.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Back in February, the rapper dropped the Kanye West-produced “Diet Coke,” which we named Rap Song of the Week. He followed up with the Nigo collab “Hear Me Clearly” and the “Spicy Fish Diss” for Arby’s.

    Pusha T 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/29 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    06/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
    06/02 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim
    06/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo by Microsoft
    06/05 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
    06/07 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
    06/08 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
    06/15 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
    06/16 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
    06/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater
    06/22 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground – Fillmore Charlotte
    06/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
    08/19 – London, UK @ All Points East

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

terror 2022 us tour

Terror Announce Spring 2022 US Tour, Unveil New Single "Boundless Contempt": Stream

April 6, 2022

Bauhaus 2022 tour dates

Bauhaus Expand 2022 Reunion Tour with New US Dates

April 6, 2022

spring 2022 essential tours

77 Essential Tours to Catch in Spring 2022

April 6, 2022

Diljit Dosanjh 2022 tour

How to Get Tickets to Diljit Dosanjh's 2022 Tour

April 5, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Pusha T Announces 2022 Tour Dates, Reveals Album Title

Menu Shop Search Sale