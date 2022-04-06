Pusha T Announces 2022 Tour Dates, Reveals Album Title

Pusha T has confirmed the long-rumored title of his upcoming album, It’s Almost Dry, and detailed “phase one” of his supporting 2022 tour.
Kicking off on May 29th in the Seattle, Push’s US trek will make subsequent stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Atlanta before wrapping in Philadelphia on June 23rd. See the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Pick up yours at Ticketmaster.
It’s Almost Dry doesn’t currently have a release date, but King Push’s tour announcement comes on the heels of his latest single “Neck & Wrist,” produced by Pharrell Williams with a guest verse from JAY-Z.
Back in February, the rapper dropped the Kanye West-produced “Diet Coke,” which we named Rap Song of the Week. He followed up with the Nigo collab “Hear Me Clearly” and the “Spicy Fish Diss” for Arby’s.
Pusha T 2022 Tour Dates:
05/29 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
06/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
06/02 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim
06/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo by Microsoft
06/05 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
06/07 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
06/08 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
06/15 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
06/16 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
06/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater
06/22 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground – Fillmore Charlotte
06/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
08/19 – London, UK @ All Points East