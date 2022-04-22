Pusha T Unleashes New Album It’s Almost Dry: Stream

Pusha T has unveiled his fourth studio album, It’s Almost Dry, via GOOD Music/Def Jam. Stream the record on Apple Music and Spotify below.

Preceded by the lead single “Diet Coke” and “Neck & Wrist” featuring Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams, the album is the rapper’s long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s Daytona. It’s entirely produced by Kanye West and Pharrell, and features additional guest appearances from Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, and No Malice.

In our review, Consequence called the LP “more well-rounded” than its predecessor. “The album is a potent blend of evil deeds, evil thoughts, regrets, and insults to imaginary players,” wrote Marcus Shorter. “Pusha’s latest is filled with several reminders that [he] can still go ‘blow for blow with any Mexican,’ even as a family man. Or, go rhyme for rhyme with any emcee who thinks his edges are dulled and softened.”

Advertisement

Related Video

To promote the studio set, King Push will perform The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night.

Push’s upcoming North American tour in support of the album kicks off May 29th at The Showbox in Seattle, and will hit major cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, New York, and Philadelphia before hopping across the pond for his set at All Points East. Grab your tickets here.

It’s Almost Dry Artwork:

It’s Almost Dry Tracklist:

01. Brambleton

02. Let the Smokers Shine the Coupes

03. Dreamin of the Past (feat. Kanye West)

04. Neck & Wrist (feat. JAY-Z and Pharrell Williams)

05. Just So You Remember

06. Diet Coke

07. Rock N Roll (feat. Kid Cudi and Kanye West)

08. Call My Bluff

09. Scrape It Off the Top (feat. Lil Uzi Vert and Don Toliver)

10. Hear Me Clearly

11. Open Air

12. I Pray for You (feat. Labrinth and No Malice)

Advertisement