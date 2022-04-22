Menu
Pusha T Unleashes New Album It’s Almost Dry: Stream

Produced by Kanye West and Pharrell, with appearances from JAY-Z, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, and No Malice

Pusha T, photo by Ben Kaye
April 22, 2022 | 12:00am ET

    Pusha T has unveiled his fourth studio album, It’s Almost Dry, via GOOD Music/Def Jam. Stream the record on Apple Music and Spotify below.

    Preceded by the lead single “Diet Coke” and “Neck & Wrist” featuring Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams, the album is the rapper’s long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s Daytona. It’s entirely produced by Kanye West and Pharrell, and features additional guest appearances from Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, and No Malice.

    In our review, Consequence called the LP “more well-rounded” than its predecessor. “The album is a potent blend of evil deeds, evil thoughts, regrets, and insults to imaginary players,” wrote Marcus Shorter. “Pusha’s latest is filled with several reminders that [he] can still go ‘blow for blow with any Mexican,’ even as a family man. Or, go rhyme for rhyme with any emcee who thinks his edges are dulled and softened.”

    Related Video

    To promote the studio set, King Push will perform The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night.

    Push’s upcoming North American tour in support of the album kicks off May 29th at The Showbox in Seattle, and will hit major cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, New York, and Philadelphia before hopping across the pond for his set at All Points East. Grab your tickets here.

    It’s Almost Dry Artwork:

    It’s Almost Dry Tracklist:
    01. Brambleton
    02. Let the Smokers Shine the Coupes
    03. Dreamin of the Past (feat. Kanye West)
    04. Neck & Wrist (feat. JAY-Z and Pharrell Williams)
    05. Just So You Remember
    06. Diet Coke
    07. Rock N Roll (feat. Kid Cudi and Kanye West)
    08. Call My Bluff
    09. Scrape It Off the Top (feat. Lil Uzi Vert and Don Toliver)
    10. Hear Me Clearly
    11. Open Air
    12. I Pray for You (feat. Labrinth and No Malice)

