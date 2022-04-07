Quelle Chris Announces New Album DEATHFAME, Drops “Alive Ain’t Always Living”: Stream

Quelle Chris has announced his upcoming album DEATHFAME, out May 13th via Mello Music Group, and released its lead single “Alive Ain’t Always Living.”

The new LP will be the Detroit rapper’s first solo body of work since 2020’s Innocent Country 2, and finds him once again reunited with producer and frequent collaborator Chris Keys. The 14-track project includes guest features from Navy Blue (“So Tired You Can’t Stop Dreaming”), Denmark Vessey and J Jig Cicero (“Cui Proudest”), Pink Siifu and Morfu (“The Sky Is Blue Because The Sunset Is Red”), and Cavalier (album closer “Excuse My Back”).

The first offering “Alive Ain’t Always Living,” meanwhile, is built over a looping gospel organ as the hip-hop artist otherwise known as Gavin Tennille sing-raps, “I’m so grateful, so grateful to be alive/ But alive ain’t always livin’, sometimes n***** just survive/ Day to day, plate to plate, two piece and fries/ Or the steak will leave some sides, sometimes low and sometimes high/ I’m so thankful.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Stream the song below and pre-order the new album on Bandcamp here.

In support of DEATHFAME, Chris has also announced a run of headlining dates throughout Europe and the UK. Known as the “#DEATHTOUR,” the trek begins May 12th in Antwerp, Belgium and runs through June 3rd with stops in London, Glasgow, Copenhagen, and beyond. Buy tickets here.

In 2021, the rapper contributed to L’Orange and Namir Blade’s Imaginary Everything and The Alchemist and Armand Hammer’s Haram, unveiled “Iron Steel Samurai” for Mello Music Group’s Bushido, and scored part of the Oscar-nominated biopic Judas and the Black Messiah.

DEATHFAME Artwork:

DEATHFAME Tracklist:

01. TEYC

02. Alive Ain’t Always Living

03. King in Black

04. PS1 (Pontiac Sunfire 1)

05. Feed the Heads

06. So Tired You Can’t Stop Dreaming (feat. Navy Blue)

07. Die Happy Knowing They’ll Care

08. DEATHFAME

09. The Agency of the Future

10. Help I’m Dead

11. How Could You Love Something Like Me

12. Cui Proudest (feat. Denmark Vessey and J Jig Cicero)

13. The Sky Is Blue Because The Sunset Is Red (feat. Pink Siifu and Moruf)

14. Excuse My Back (feat. Cavalier)

Advertisement

Quelle Chris 2022 Tour Dates:

05/12 — Antwerp, BE @ Het Bos

05/13 — Copenhagen, DK @ Forbraedingen

05/14 — Utrecht, NL @ Ekko

05/15 — London, UK @ Café Oto

05/16 — London, UK @ Café Oto

05/18 — Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ The Cluny 2

05/19 — Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

05/20 — Edinburgh, UK @ Voodoo Rooms

05/22 — Leeds, UK @ Belgrave

05/23 — Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

05/24 — Liverpool, UK @ Kitchen Street

05/25 — Birmingham, UK @ Rainbow

05/26 — Southampton, UK @ The Rainbow House

05/27 — Bristol, UK @ Dareshack

05/28 — Zwolle, NL @ Hedon

05/29 — TBA

05/30 — TBA

06/01 — TBA

06/02 — Bordeaux, FR @ TBA

06/03 — Lyon, FR @ Periscope