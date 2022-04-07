Menu
Quelle Chris Announces New Album DEATHFAME, Drops “Alive Ain’t Always Living”: Stream

The Detroit rapper preps his follow-up to 2020's Innocent Country 2

quelle chris deathfame new album alive ain't always living lead single stream
Quelle Chris, photo courtesy of the artist
April 7, 2022 | 12:14pm ET

    Quelle Chris has announced his upcoming album DEATHFAME, out May 13th via Mello Music Group, and released its lead single “Alive Ain’t Always Living.”

    The new LP will be the Detroit rapper’s first solo body of work since 2020’s Innocent Country 2, and finds him once again reunited with producer and frequent collaborator Chris Keys. The 14-track project includes guest features from Navy Blue (“So Tired You Can’t Stop Dreaming”), Denmark Vessey and J Jig Cicero (“Cui Proudest”), Pink Siifu and Morfu (“The Sky Is Blue Because The Sunset Is Red”), and Cavalier (album closer “Excuse My Back”).

    The first offering “Alive Ain’t Always Living,” meanwhile, is built over a looping gospel organ as the hip-hop artist otherwise known as Gavin Tennille sing-raps, “I’m so grateful, so grateful to be alive/ But alive ain’t always livin’, sometimes n***** just survive/ Day to day, plate to plate, two piece and fries/ Or the steak will leave some sides, sometimes low and sometimes high/ I’m so thankful.”

    Related Video

    Stream the song below and pre-order the new album on Bandcamp here.

    In support of DEATHFAME, Chris has also announced a run of headlining dates throughout Europe and the UK. Known as the “#DEATHTOUR,” the trek begins May 12th in Antwerp, Belgium and runs through June 3rd with stops in London, Glasgow, Copenhagen, and beyond. Buy tickets here.

    In 2021, the rapper contributed to L’Orange and Namir Blade’s Imaginary Everything and The Alchemist and Armand Hammer’s Haram, unveiled “Iron Steel Samurai” for Mello Music Group’s Bushido, and scored part of the Oscar-nominated biopic Judas and the Black Messiah.

    DEATHFAME Artwork:

    quelle chris deathfame artwork new album

    DEATHFAME Tracklist:
    01. TEYC
    02. Alive Ain’t Always Living
    03. King in Black
    04. PS1 (Pontiac Sunfire 1)
    05. Feed the Heads
    06. So Tired You Can’t Stop Dreaming (feat. Navy Blue)
    07. Die Happy Knowing They’ll Care
    08. DEATHFAME
    09. The Agency of the Future
    10. Help I’m Dead
    11. How Could You Love Something Like Me
    12. Cui Proudest (feat. Denmark Vessey and J Jig Cicero)
    13. The Sky Is Blue Because The Sunset Is Red (feat. Pink Siifu and Moruf)
    14. Excuse My Back (feat. Cavalier)

    Quelle Chris 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/12 — Antwerp, BE @ Het Bos
    05/13 — Copenhagen, DK @ Forbraedingen
    05/14 — Utrecht, NL @ Ekko
    05/15 — London, UK @ Café Oto
    05/16 — London, UK @ Café Oto
    05/18 — Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ The Cluny 2
    05/19 — Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
    05/20 — Edinburgh, UK @ Voodoo Rooms
    05/22 — Leeds, UK @ Belgrave
    05/23 — Nottingham, UK @ Bodega
    05/24 — Liverpool, UK @ Kitchen Street
    05/25 — Birmingham, UK @ Rainbow
    05/26 — Southampton, UK @ The Rainbow House
    05/27 — Bristol, UK @ Dareshack
    05/28 — Zwolle, NL @ Hedon
    05/29 — TBA
    05/30 — TBA
    06/01 — TBA
    06/02 — Bordeaux, FR @ TBA
    06/03 — Lyon, FR @ Periscope

