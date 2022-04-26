Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

R.I.P. Andrew Woolfolk, Longtime Saxophonist for Earth, Wind, & Fire Dead at 71

His soaring soprano saxophone put some air into the group's classic lineup

obituary Andrew Woolfolk Earth Wind And Fire r.i.p. dead cause of death
Andrew Woolfolk, photo by Solomon NJie/GettyImages
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 26, 2022 | 2:44pm ET

    Andrew Woolfolk, whose soaring soprano saxophone put some air into the classic Earth, Wind, & Fire lineup, died on Sunday at the age of 71.

    His passing was confirmed by the band’s vocalist Philip Bailey in an Instagram post. No exact cause has been given, but after noting that Woolfolk had been ill for “over 6 years,” Bailey wrote, “He has Transitioned on to the forever, from this Land of the dying to the Land of the Living. Great memories. Great Talent. Funny. Competitive. Quick witted. And always styling. Booski…  I’ll see you on the other side, my friend.”

    Born October 11th, 1950 in Texas, Woolfolk’s formative years were spent in Colorado, where he attended a Denver high school with Bailey. After graduation, he moved to New York City and studied saxophone with jazz great Joe Henderson until 1973, when Bailey made him an offer that changed his life.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    At the time, Earth, Wind, & Fire had already put out three studio albums and performed on the soundtrack to the iconic Blaxploitation film Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song. But in 1973, saxophonist/flautist Ronnie Laws left the group, and Bailey tapped one of his oldest friends as the replacement.

    Woolfolk’s first album with Earth, Wind, & Fire, 1974’s Head to the Sky, became their first platinum record. He stayed with the band through an incredible run of classics that included That’s the Way of the World, Spirit, All ‘n All, I Am, and Raise! 

    Earth, Wind, & Fire went on hiatus following the release of 1983’s Electric Universe, and Woolfolk entered a second act as a session musician. He guested on Bailey’s solo albums, 1984’s The Wonders of His, and 1986’s Triumph, which won a Grammy Award for Best Male Gospel Performance, while also working with artists including Deniece Williams and Valerie Carter.

    Advertisement

    Woolfolk participated in the Earth, Wind, & Fire reunion in 1987 before leaving the group for good in 1993. As part of the Vine Street Horns, he blew his way onto Phil Collins’ beloved 1996 solo record Dance Into the Light. In 2000, along with the rest of Earth, Wind, & Fire, Woolfolk was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour Tickets dates 2022

How to Get Tickets to "Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour"

April 26, 2022

Lil Nas X tickets Long Live Montero Tour 2022 dates

How to Get Tickets to Lil Nas X's 2022 Tour

April 26, 2022

Bonehead Oasis cancer

Oasis' Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs Diagnosed with Cancer

April 26, 2022

mikey erg love at leeds almost like judee sill stream

Mikey Erg Announces New Album Love at Leeds, Shares "Almost Like Judee Sill": Stream

April 26, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

R.I.P. Andrew Woolfolk, Longtime Saxophonist for Earth, Wind, & Fire Dead at 71

Menu Shop Search Sale