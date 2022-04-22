Rage Against the Machine Announce UK/European Tour with Run the Jewels

Rage Against the Machine’s long-anticipated reunion tour is finally set to kick off this summer. In between the band’s initial North American leg in Summer 2022 and a second leg in Spring 2023, they’ll embark on a tour of the UK and Europe.

Taking place between August and September, the newly announced UK/European leg includes a smattering of festival appearances and headlining shows with Run the Jewels. Other tour stops include Antwerp, Belgium; Zurich, Switzerland; Vienna, Austria; Krakow, Poland; Prague, Czech Republic; and cities elsewhere.

Tickets for the UK/European tour dates go on sale the week of April 25th. You can find individual ticket links and information for the shows below.

Notably, RATM will also headline Mad Cool Festival’s new offshoot festival, Mad Cool Sunset, in Madrid, Spain on September 10th. The one-day event also promises performances from Run the Jewels, Glass Animals, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Lucy Dacus, Yard Act, Nova Twins, and more.

Check out Rage Against the Machine’s complete tour schedule below. You can get tickets to their upcoming North American shows here.

Rage Against the Machine 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

07/09 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre ^ (Tix)

07/11 — Chicago, IL @ United Center ^ (Tix)

07/12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^ (Tix)

07/15 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest ^

07/16 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’ete de Quebec

07/19 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre ^ (Tix)

07/21 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^ (Tix)

07/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^ (Tix)

07/25 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center ^ (Tix)

07/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse ^ (Tix)

07/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena ^ (Tix)

07/31 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena ^ (Tix)

08/02 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena ^ (Tix)

08/03 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena ^ (Tix)

08/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^ (Tix)

08/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^ (Tix)

08/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^ (Tix)

08/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^ (Tix)

08/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^ (Tix)

08/24 – Edinburgh, UK @ Royal Highlands Centre ^ (Tix)

08/26 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival (Tix)

08/28 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival (Tix)

08/30 – Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine Festival (Tix)

09/01 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis ^ (Tix)

09/03 – Hannover, DE @ Expo Plaza (Tix)

09/05 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

09/08 – Malaga, ES @ Andalucia Big Festival (Tix)

09/10 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Sunset (Tix)

09/13 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle ^

09/15 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena ^ (Tix)

09/17 – Zagreb, HR @ Zagreb Arena ^

09/19 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena ^ (Tix)

02/22 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center ^ (Tix)

02/24 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center ^ (Tix)

02/26 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena ^ (Tix)

02/28 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena ^ (Tix)

03/03 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena ^ (Tix)

03/05 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena ^ (Tix)

03/07 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^ (Tix)

03/09 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome ^ (Tix)

03/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum ^ (Tix)

03/13 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^ (Tix)

03/15 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^ (Tix)

03/17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre ^ (Tix)

03/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center ^ (Tix)

03/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center ^ (Tix)

03/22 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premiere Center ^ (Tix)

03/28 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center ^ (Tix)

03/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center ^ (Tix)

03/01 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^ (Tix)

03/02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^ (Tix)

^ = w/ Run the Jewels

Madrid! We’ll be back on September 10th at Mad Cool Sunset 🌄 Rage Against The Machine, Biffy Clyro, Glass Animals, Stereophonics, Run The Jewels and many more. Will you be there? Tickets coming soon #MadCoolSunset pic.twitter.com/XHafTxTH6e — Mad Cool Festival (@madcoolfestival) April 22, 2022