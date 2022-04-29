Song of the Week: Rammstein’s “Angst” Is a Metallic Crusher For Our Present Apocalypse

Song of the Week breaks down and talks about the song we just can’t get out of our head each week. Find these songs and more on our Spotify Top Songs playlist. For our favorite new songs from emerging artists, check out our Spotify New Sounds playlist. This week, Rammstein’s maximalist banger “Angst” is worming its way into our brains.

We’ve been jamming Rammstein’s new album Zeit, and one song in particular has stood out: “Angst.” It’s our Song of the Week.

The German industrial metal icons just dropped a truly insane video for the track, featuring everything from manic cheerleaders to choreographed lawnmower pushing. It could only come from the minds of Rammstein, who never fail to deliver bombastic visuals to accompany their equally maximal songs.

“Angst” is a metallic crusher, structured around a tight central riff that drives forward. Meanwhile, ominous chorus chants and the imitably deep voice of frontman Till Lindemann are layered amongst the sonic fray.

Somewhat atypical for the band, the song’s production and mix gives slight precedence to the stadium-ready guitar riffs — they’re that good. They’ll no doubt be some circle pits churning when the band bust this one out on its upcoming North American tour (tickets available via Ticketmaster).

— Jon Hadusek

Senior Staff Writer

Honorable Mentions:

Gatlin – “Masterclass”

Indie-pop singer-songwriter Gatlin breaches new territory with the grimy, angsty “Masterclass,” a heavier, slogging track than much of her discography to date. The artist describes it as a song about “wanting to be desired,” and was written in a time when she was just sick and tired of being heartbroken. It’s a relatable motivation, and one that results in Gatlin embracing any of the “crazy girl” labels tossed her way. Sometimes all it takes is an act of reclamation. — Mary Siroky

Slaughter Beach, Dog with Anika Pyle & Trace Mountains – “Just Like Me”

Just ahead of their tour together, Slaughter Beach, Dog has teamed up with Anika Pyle and Trace Mountains for “Just Like Me,” a song that’s laid-back, contemplative, and melancholic in a tear-in-your-beer country sort of way. “You look just like me when you get mad” the trio trades off over acoustic guitar, electric piano, and a particularly expressive steel guitar line. It sounds like something that might fit on a Bright Eyes I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning b-side collection. and is so sweet on the ears that a full Boygenius-style team up would be more than welcome. — Jonah Krueger