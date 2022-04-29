Menu
Rammstein Unleash New Album Zeit: Stream

The eighth album from the German industrial-metal band

rammstein zeit
Rammstein (photo by Jens Koch)
April 29, 2022 | 12:00am ET

    German industrial-metal masters Rammstein have unleashed their eighth album, Zeit. The LP, which can be streamed below, comes exactly three years after the release of their previous full-length, 2019’s untitled effort.

    Rammstein had extensive tour plans lined up for their 2019 album, but the pandemic forced them off the road before they can play any 2020 shows. Instead of waiting around to hit the concert stage again, the band hit the studio to record Zeit, resulting in a relatively quick turnaround following a near 10-year gap between their two previous albums.

    Now, Rammstein will, in essence, be supporting two new albums when they finally resume touring next month in Europe. Among the dynamic live act’s 2022 dates is the band’s first-ever full-scale North American stadium tour, which was originally set to take place in 2020. Tickets for that run, which launches in late August and wraps up in early October, are available via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    Rammstein new song Zick Zack
     Editor's Pick
    Rammstein Undergo Radical Plastic Surgery in Video for New Single “Zick Zack”: Watch

    The release of Zeit was preceded by the title track and the song “Zick Zack,” the latter of which was accompanied by a disturbing video that showed the members of Rammstein performing after undergoing radical plastic surgery.

    Stream Rammstein’s Zeit via the Apple Music or Spotify player below. Pick up the album via Amazon.

    Zeit Artwork:

    Rammstein Zeit album cover

    Zeit Tracklist:
    01. Armee Der Tristen
    02. Zeit
    03. Schwarz
    04. Giftig
    05. Zick Zack
    06. OK
    07. Meine Tränen
    08. Angst
    09. Dicke Titten
    10. Lügen
    11. Adieu

