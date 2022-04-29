Rammstein Unleash New Album Zeit: Stream

German industrial-metal masters Rammstein have unleashed their eighth album, Zeit. The LP, which can be streamed below, comes exactly three years after the release of their previous full-length, 2019’s untitled effort.

Rammstein had extensive tour plans lined up for their 2019 album, but the pandemic forced them off the road before they can play any 2020 shows. Instead of waiting around to hit the concert stage again, the band hit the studio to record Zeit, resulting in a relatively quick turnaround following a near 10-year gap between their two previous albums.

Now, Rammstein will, in essence, be supporting two new albums when they finally resume touring next month in Europe. Among the dynamic live act’s 2022 dates is the band’s first-ever full-scale North American stadium tour, which was originally set to take place in 2020. Tickets for that run, which launches in late August and wraps up in early October, are available via Ticketmaster.

The release of Zeit was preceded by the title track and the song “Zick Zack,” the latter of which was accompanied by a disturbing video that showed the members of Rammstein performing after undergoing radical plastic surgery.

Stream Rammstein’s Zeit via the Apple Music or Spotify player below. Pick up the album via Amazon.

Zeit Artwork:

Zeit Tracklist:

01. Armee Der Tristen

02. Zeit

03. Schwarz

04. Giftig

05. Zick Zack

06. OK

07. Meine Tränen

08. Angst

09. Dicke Titten

10. Lügen

11. Adieu

