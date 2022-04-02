Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform on Fallon and Kimmel: Watch

Red Hot Chili Peppers performed their very own late-night double feature on Friday, appearing on both The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

For April Fool’s Day, the two late-night hosts traded places, with Fallon hosting Kimmel’s show and Kimmel hosting Fallon’s. For their performance on Kimmel, Chili Peppers ripped through “These Are The Ways” from the roof of Los Angeles’ Roosevelt Hotel. As you can see in the screen grab above, at one point frontman Anthony Kiedis scaled the hotel’s sign Meanwhile, on The Tonight Show, Chili Peppers served up “Black Summer” from a small sound stage. Replay it all below.

Both late-night performances also featured a tribute to Taylor Hawkins, as the Foo Fighters drummer’s name appeared on the head of Chad Smith’s bass drum.

Advertisement

Related Video

Chili Peppers’ dual performances punctuated a whirlwind week for the venerable rock band, including receiving their very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and gracing Consequence’s inaugural digital cover story.

In our cover story, the newly-reunited quartet opened up about John Frusciante returning to the band for the first time since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium. “It’s like when your long-lost brother, who’s been on a desert island, gets back to civilization and says, ‘Hey, I’m back. I need to be your brother again,'” lead singer Anthony Kiedis said in the profile. Read the cover story in its entirety here.

This summer, the Chili Peppers will take off on a massive world tour, featuring support from The Strokes, St. Vincent, A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak, Thundercat, and more. You can get tickets here.

Advertisement