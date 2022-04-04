For millions of people around the world, 2022 will mark their official return to the glorious experience that is live music. It couldn’t come soon enough. After the pandemic completely upended the concert industry, while forcing artists and crew members who make their living on the road to stay at home over the last couple of years, there’s been an explosion recently of new tour announcements from seemingly every band and performer out there, hoping to entertain the masses for a few hours at a club, arena, or amphitheater near you.

Count Red Hot Chili Peppers as among those vying for your hard-earned dollars this summer, as they embark on their very first full-blown stadium run. While the SoCal rockers have certainly played their fair share of massive, outdoor events in the past, they’ve never carried out an operation of this magnitude by themselves.

“I would say the most attractive thing about that is just that it’s something new that we haven’t done before,” singer Anthony Kiedis says, speaking to Consequence for the group’s exclusive digital cover story. “I like playing festivals, I like playing laundromats, I like playing dive bars, I like playing house parties. So, a stadium’s just another venue and we will figure out how to bring the music to the person in the very last row. I’m cool with it.”

Advertisement

While thousands of Red Hot Chilis heads will already be enticed to make it out to London Stadium, T-Mobile Park, or Soldier Field to watch the band play some of their first shows with returning guitarist John Frusciante in over a decade, it’s the eye-popping undercard that makes this particular run, perhaps the can’t miss tour of 2022.