Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Unlimited Love Is Best Selling-Rock Album Since 2021

The band's comeback album debuted at No. 1 in the US and numerous other countries

Red Hot Chili Peppers
Red Hot Chili Peppers, photo by Clara Balzary
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 10, 2022 | 9:15pm ET

    The numbers are in, and Red Hot Chili PeppersUnlimited Love is the best-selling rock album of 2022 — and beyond.

    With 97,500 equivalent album units earned, Chili Peppers’ 12th full-length debuted this week at the top of the Billboard 200 Albums chart. In doing so, Unlimited Love had the best selling week for any rock album in 16 months. The last rock album to move more copies was Paul McCartney’s McCartney III in January 2021.

    Unlimited Love also marks Chili Peppers’ first No. 1 album since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium. The common theme between those two releases? The presence of guitarist John Frusciante; Unlimited Love is Frusciante’s first album with the band since Stadium Arcadium.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Unlimited Love isn’t just a success in the US, as the album also debut at No. 1 in the UK, Ireland, Australia, France, Germany, New Zealand, Switzerland, The Netherlands, and more.

    In Consequence’s inaugural digital cover story, Chili Peppers’ Anthony Kiedis and Flea discussed the making of Unlimited Love, the return of Frusciante, and their upcoming world tour. You can read the story here.

    Speaking of Chili Peppers’ world tour, the extensive outing kicks off this summer and features a rotating cast of opening acts that includes The Strokes, St. Vincent, A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak, Thundercat, and more. You can get tickets here.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Camila Cabello and Willow on SNL

Camila Cabello Performs on SNL: Watch

April 10, 2022

syd broken hearts club sophomore solo album stream

Syd Drops Sophomore Solo Album Broken Hearts Club: Stream

April 10, 2022

bts las vegas concert review

BTS Take Their "PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE" Concert to Las Vegas: Recap, Photos + Setlist

April 10, 2022

jussie smollett thank you god new song court case stream

Jussie Smollett Raps About His Court Case on New Song "Thank You God": Stream

April 9, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Unlimited Love Is Best Selling-Rock Album Since 2021

Menu Shop Search Sale