Red Hot Chili Peppers Unveil New Album Unlimited Love: Stream

The band's first release with John Frusciante since 2006

Red Hot Chili Peppers, photo by Clara Balzary
April 1, 2022 | 12:00am ET

    Red Hot Chili Peppers’ long-awaited musical reunion with John Frusciante has finally arrived. Unlimited Lovethe rock veterans’ first album with the guitarist since 2006, is available to stream now.

    Unlimited Love was produced by Chili Peppers go-to Rick Rubin and spans 17 tracks. The band waxed poetic about the genesis of the record when they announced the project back in February, explaining, “We yearn to shine a light in the world, to uplift, connect, and bring people together. Each of the songs on our new album, Unlimited Love, is a facet of us, reflecting our view of the universe.”

    Some of this melodrama likely comes from the return of fan-favorite guitarist Frusciante, who played on many of the band’s most iconic albums in the ’90s and 2000s. Frusciante departed the group after 2006’s Stadium Arcadium and was then replaced by Josh Klinghoffer, who played on the band’s next two albums, 2011’s I’m With You and 2016’s The Getaway. The band announced Klinghoffer’s departure and Frusciante’s return in 2019.

    Check out Unlimited Love below via Apple Music and Spotify. The album features the previously released singles “Black Summer,” which we named Song of the Week, “Poster Child,” and “Not the One.”

    This summer, Red Hot Chili Peppers will take Unlimited Love on a massive stadium tour that features support from A$AP Rocky, Thundercat, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Beck, The Strokes, HAIM, King Princess, and St. Vincent. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

    Unlimited Love Artwork:

    red hot chili peppers unlimited love album artwork

    Unlimited Love Tracklist:
    01. Black Summer
    02. Here Ever After
    03. Aquatic Mouth Dance
    04. Not the One
    05. Poster Child
    06. The Great Apes
    07. It’s Only Natural
    08. She’s a Lover
    09. These Are the Ways
    10. Whatchu Thinkin’
    11. Bastards of Light
    12. White Braids & Pillow Chair
    13. One Way Traffic
    14. Veronica
    15. Let ‘Em Cry
    16. The Heavy Wing
    17. Tangelo

