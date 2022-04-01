Red Hot Chili Peppers Unveil New Album Unlimited Love: Stream

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ long-awaited musical reunion with John Frusciante has finally arrived. Unlimited Love, the rock veterans’ first album with the guitarist since 2006, is available to stream now.

Unlimited Love was produced by Chili Peppers go-to Rick Rubin and spans 17 tracks. The band waxed poetic about the genesis of the record when they announced the project back in February, explaining, “We yearn to shine a light in the world, to uplift, connect, and bring people together. Each of the songs on our new album, Unlimited Love, is a facet of us, reflecting our view of the universe.”

Some of this melodrama likely comes from the return of fan-favorite guitarist Frusciante, who played on many of the band’s most iconic albums in the ’90s and 2000s. Frusciante departed the group after 2006’s Stadium Arcadium and was then replaced by Josh Klinghoffer, who played on the band’s next two albums, 2011’s I’m With You and 2016’s The Getaway. The band announced Klinghoffer’s departure and Frusciante’s return in 2019.

Check out Unlimited Love below via Apple Music and Spotify. The album features the previously released singles “Black Summer,” which we named Song of the Week, “Poster Child,” and “Not the One.”

This summer, Red Hot Chili Peppers will take Unlimited Love on a massive stadium tour that features support from A$AP Rocky, Thundercat, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Beck, The Strokes, HAIM, King Princess, and St. Vincent. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Unlimited Love Artwork:

Unlimited Love Tracklist:

01. Black Summer

02. Here Ever After

03. Aquatic Mouth Dance

04. Not the One

05. Poster Child

06. The Great Apes

07. It’s Only Natural

08. She’s a Lover

09. These Are the Ways

10. Whatchu Thinkin’

11. Bastards of Light

12. White Braids & Pillow Chair

13. One Way Traffic

14. Veronica

15. Let ‘Em Cry

16. The Heavy Wing

17. Tangelo

