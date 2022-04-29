Menu
Regina Spektor Shares Thunderous New Single “Up the Mountain”: Stream

Another single from her latest album Home, before and after

Regina Spektor, photo by Shervin Lainez
April 29, 2022 | 12:00am ET

    Later this spring, Regina Spektor will return with her eighth studio album Home, before and after. Before its June 24th release via Warner, the prolific pop artist has shared another preview with a new single called “Up the Mountain.”

    “Up the Mountain” is a song that feels just as bold and daring as its name implies. Weaving electronic elements and orchestral arrangements with her standard piano, the song is a chugging, theatrical ode to persistence: “In the forest, there’s a garden/ Gotta get in there,” Spektor repeats in the opening lines.

    Co-produced by Spektor along with acclaimed studio vet John Congleton, “Up the Mountain” is just a taste of the liveliness and whimsy Home, before and after has in store. Listen to the new song below.

    “Up the Mountain” follows the previously released single “Becoming All Alone.” Spektor will hit the road for a handful of live shows this year, including some with Norah Jones; you can get tickets to those via Ticketmaster. Spektor also recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of her self-released debut album, 11:11with the announcement of a special limited-edition box set.

