Pusha T-Produced Drama Respect the Jux Turns Up the Tension in This Exclusive Clip: Watch

The upcoming crime thriller Respect The Jux, executive produced by Pusha T, take an intimate look at the story of Cat (Jaime Lincoln Smith), a young man determined to attain the American Dream, whatever it takes. But as we see in this exclusive clip, Cat can’t help but make a few enemies along the way.

In the clip below, Cat befriends Karen (Ciera Payton) in class on his first day of high school. He is immediately targeted by Shawn (Cory Fernandez) due to his identity as a Jamaican immigrant. Cat struggles with opening his locker after class, but Karen comes to his aid. Disgusted by Cat interacting with Karen, Shawn confronts Cat, shoving him against the locker. Cat engages, shoving Shawn back and pulling out a switchblade in retaliation. “I’m going to see you again, pussy,” Shawn snarls. “Welcome to America,” indeed.

For more about Respect The Jux, here’s the full plot synopsis of the film, written and directed by G.H. Goba:

“Cat was left in Jamaica by his mother at the tender age of eleven in pursuit of a better life. It would be six years later she was able to send for him and his sister. Within those six years of her absence, Cat becomes a member of “The Order,” a local gang. Living with his mother in a small apartment in the ghettos of Brooklyn, NY, he would become obsessed with obtaining his vision of the American dream.

He finds himself working in a supermarket for minimum wage living with his mother after years of hardship. Cat formed “The Order” based on the gang he once belonged to in Jamaica to obtain his quest of becoming rich. During a botched robbery, one of them accidentally shoots the daughter of the Mayor of New York City. Cat flees to Miami and then calls on the members of “The Order.” A huge score leads to a shootout between members of The Order and the cops and only one man escapes.”

Watch the clip below, and take a ride with Cat through his journey in America when Respect The Jux arrives in theaters Friday, May 6th.