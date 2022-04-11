Ringo Starr Expands 2022 North American Tour

Now that Ringo Starr has got his All-Starr Band prepped to hit the road for the first time in the three years, The Beatles drummer is ready to keep the good times rolling: Starr has announced 19 new stops on his upcoming North American tour.

The rock legend had previously unveiled a 22-date trek that kicks off in May at Casino Rama in Rama, Ontario and wraps in June. The next leg picks up in Bridgeport, Connecticut on September 23rd and includes stops in Montreal, Seattle, Los Angeles, and a two-night stand in Mexico City.

Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, April 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale (use code: ROADIE) is set for Thursday, August 14th. You can purchase tickets to all of Starr’s upcoming dates here.

Starr’s touring lineup includes Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart, and Edgar Winter, who will rejoin The All-Starr Band for the first time since 2008.

“It is so great to finally announce all these shows we had planned for 2020, and I am really looking forward to playing them,” Starr said in a statement. “How great to start at Casino Rama, where we’ve begun 5 All-Starr tours, and then to go back to the Beacon, and to the Greek, which was the last show we played in 2019 on our 30th Anniversary tour. I can’t wait to see all our fans and until then I’m sending everyone peace and love and see you soon!”

Ringo Starr 2022 Tour Dates:

05/27 – Rama, ON @ Casino Rama

05/28 – Rama, ON @ Casino Rama

05/30 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

06/02 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theater *

06/03 – Worcester, MA @ Hanover Theater

06/04 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion *

06/06 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

06/07 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

06/08 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

06/10 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theater

06/11 – Easton, PA @ State Theater

06/12 – Providence, RI @ PPAC

06/14 – Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric

06/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric

06/17 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood

06/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Arena

06/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Theater

06/21 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live

06/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Center

06/24 – St Augustine, FL @ The AMP

06/25 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock

06/26 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

09/23 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amp

09/24 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Etess Arena

09/26 –Montreal, Quebec @ Place Bell

09/27 — Kingston, Ontario @ Leon’s Centre

09/30 — Mt Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino

10/01 — New Buffalo, Mi @ Four Winds Casino

10/02 — Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino

10/04 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

10/05 — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ Sasktel Centre

10/06 — Lethbridge, Alberta @ Enmax Centre

10/08 — Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre

10/09 — Penticton, BC @ South Okanagon Events Centre

10/11 — Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

10/12 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Hall

10/14 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic Center

10/15 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amp

10/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater

10/19 — Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional

10/20 — Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional

* = w/ The Avett Brothers