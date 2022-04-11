Ringo Starr Expands 2022 North American Tour

Now that Ringo Starr has got his All-Starr Band prepped to hit the road for the first time in the three years, The Beatles drummer is ready to keep the good times rolling: Starr has announced 19 new stops on his upcoming North American tour.
The rock legend had previously unveiled a 22-date trek that kicks off in May at Casino Rama in Rama, Ontario and wraps in June. The next leg picks up in Bridgeport, Connecticut on September 23rd and includes stops in Montreal, Seattle, Los Angeles, and a two-night stand in Mexico City.
Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, April 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale (use code: ROADIE) is set for Thursday, August 14th. You can purchase tickets to all of Starr’s upcoming dates here.
Starr’s touring lineup includes Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart, and Edgar Winter, who will rejoin The All-Starr Band for the first time since 2008.
“It is so great to finally announce all these shows we had planned for 2020, and I am really looking forward to playing them,” Starr said in a statement. “How great to start at Casino Rama, where we’ve begun 5 All-Starr tours, and then to go back to the Beacon, and to the Greek, which was the last show we played in 2019 on our 30th Anniversary tour. I can’t wait to see all our fans and until then I’m sending everyone peace and love and see you soon!”
Ringo Starr 2022 Tour Dates:
05/27 – Rama, ON @ Casino Rama
05/28 – Rama, ON @ Casino Rama
05/30 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
06/02 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theater *
06/03 – Worcester, MA @ Hanover Theater
06/04 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion *
06/06 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
06/07 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
06/08 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
06/10 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theater
06/11 – Easton, PA @ State Theater
06/12 – Providence, RI @ PPAC
06/14 – Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric
06/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric
06/17 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood
06/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Arena
06/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Theater
06/21 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live
06/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Center
06/24 – St Augustine, FL @ The AMP
06/25 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock
06/26 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
09/23 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amp
09/24 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Etess Arena
09/26 –Montreal, Quebec @ Place Bell
09/27 — Kingston, Ontario @ Leon’s Centre
09/30 — Mt Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino
10/01 — New Buffalo, Mi @ Four Winds Casino
10/02 — Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino
10/04 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre
10/05 — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ Sasktel Centre
10/06 — Lethbridge, Alberta @ Enmax Centre
10/08 — Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre
10/09 — Penticton, BC @ South Okanagon Events Centre
10/11 — Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall
10/12 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Hall
10/14 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic Center
10/15 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amp
10/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater
10/19 — Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional
10/20 — Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional
* = w/ The Avett Brothers