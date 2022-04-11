Menu
Ringo Starr Expands 2022 North American Tour

After the first leg of the trek wraps in June, Starr will pick back up with the second leg in September

ringo starr expands 2022 tour north america tickets all starr band
Ringo Starr, photo by Scott Robert Ritchie
April 11, 2022 | 10:14am ET

    Now that Ringo Starr has got his All-Starr Band prepped to hit the road for the first time in the three years, The Beatles drummer is ready to keep the good times rolling: Starr has announced 19 new stops on his upcoming North American tour.

    The rock legend had previously unveiled a 22-date trek that kicks off in May at Casino Rama in Rama, Ontario and wraps in June. The next leg picks up in Bridgeport, Connecticut on September 23rd and includes stops in Montreal, Seattle, Los Angeles, and a two-night stand in Mexico City.

    Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, April 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale (use code: ROADIE) is set for Thursday, August 14th. You can purchase tickets to all of Starr’s upcoming dates here.

    Related Video

    Starr’s touring lineup includes Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart, and Edgar Winter, who will rejoin The All-Starr Band for the first time since 2008.

    “It is so great to finally announce all these shows we had planned for 2020, and I am really looking forward to playing them,” Starr said in a statement. “How great to start at Casino Rama, where we’ve begun 5 All-Starr tours, and then to go back to the Beacon, and to the Greek, which was the last show we played in 2019 on our 30th Anniversary tour. I can’t wait to see all our fans and until then I’m sending everyone peace and love and see you soon!”

    Ringo Starr 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/27 – Rama, ON @ Casino Rama
    05/28 – Rama, ON @ Casino Rama
    05/30 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
    06/02 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theater *
    06/03 – Worcester, MA @ Hanover Theater
    06/04 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion *
    06/06 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    06/07 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    06/08 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    06/10 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theater
    06/11 – Easton, PA @ State Theater
    06/12 – Providence, RI @ PPAC
    06/14 – Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric
    06/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric
    06/17 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood
    06/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Arena
    06/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Theater
    06/21 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live
    06/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Center
    06/24 – St Augustine, FL @ The AMP
    06/25 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock
    06/26 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
    09/23 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amp
    09/24 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Etess Arena
    09/26 –Montreal, Quebec @ Place Bell
    09/27 — Kingston, Ontario @ Leon’s Centre
    09/30 — Mt Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino
    10/01 — New Buffalo, Mi @ Four Winds Casino
    10/02 — Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino
    10/04 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre
    10/05 — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ Sasktel Centre
    10/06 — Lethbridge, Alberta @ Enmax Centre
    10/08 — Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre
    10/09 — Penticton, BC @ South Okanagon Events Centre
    10/11 — Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall
    10/12 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Hall
    10/14 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic Center
    10/15 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amp
    10/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater
    10/19 — Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional
    10/20 — Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional

    * = w/ The Avett Brothers

