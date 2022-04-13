Art Punkers Rip Room Premiere New Song “Loose Ends”: Stream

San Francisco art-punk outfit Rip Room are set to release their debut full-length album, Alight and Resound, via Spartan Records on May 27th. In advance of its release, the band is premiering the new song “Loose Ends” exclusively via Heavy Consequence.

Having already independently released two EPs, Rip Room’s brand of art rock meets post punk has drawn comparisons to Gang of Four, Unwound, Talking Heads, Hüsker Dü, Sleater-Kinney, and Fugazi, among others. Alight and Resound was recorded by engineer Tim Green, who has worked with acts like Melvins, Bikini Kill, Sebadoh, and Nation of Ulysses.

Regarding the song “Loose Ends,” Rip Room singer-guitarist John Reed tells us, “Writing during the Trump era, it was hard to resist the urge to write exclusively about what a monster he is. Temptation got the best of me on our song ‘Loose Ends.’ One of the scariest things about that time was getting desensitized to the crazy shit coming out of his mouth day after day … heartless and nonsensical, but calculated. And to what end?”

He continues, “The mondegreen at the end of the song isn’t an accident: the discord between caring (‘It’s never going to work’) vs giving up (‘Never go into work’) was something I was struggling with and had to get off my chest. It’s still cathartic to sing.”

Rip Room’s lineup also includes singer-bassist Sarah McKinney and drummer Gracie Malley. As for the new album’s vibe, McKinney remarks, “We’re always looking to capture our live sound, and with this record, we wanted that plus a little more to emphasize some ideas or sonic feelings. The subject matter is pretty heavy, but the execution is sometimes a bit more lighthearted and dance-y which I think balances it out well.”

Alight and Resound is available for pre-order in a few different vinyl color variants via Spartan Records or Bandcamp. It can also be pre-saved via major streaming outlets.

Take a listen to Rip Room’s “Loose Ends” below.