Rob Zombie Launches Dragula Fuel Organic Coffee

Rob Zombie has teamed with Dead Sled Coffee for the new Dragula Fuel organic coffee.

The new dark roast blend retails for $22 a bag and follows the successful “Hellbilly Brew” blend, which “proved so popular, that [Dead Sled] thought another flavor was in order.”

Dragula Fuel is a proprietary USDA Organic blend of coffee beans ethically sourced from Uganda and Guatemala. The Uganda beans are from the sub-region of Uganda and are grown at an elevation of 1,600 meters, per Dead Sled’s website. The Guatemalan beans are from the Huehuetenango growing region and are grown at an elevation of 1,220–1,829 meters.

Related Video

David Hartman once again provided the artwork for the 12 oz. bag, having previously created the art for the Hellbilly Brew.

Advertisement

In other Rob Zombie news, the rocker-director is currently working on the forthcoming big-screen adaptation of The Munsters. He recently took to Instagram to share some more behind-the-scenes images from the set, showcasing the impressively accurate costumes of the main cast.

“It takes quite a team to keep these Munsters looking so fresh and camera ready from sunrise to sunset,” Zombie wrote in one of the Instagram captions, giving a nod to his makeup and costume crew.

When he’s not selling coffee or working on movies, Rob Zombie can be found on the live stage. He’ll be heading out this summer for a US tour with Mudvayne starting July 20th in Maryland Heights, Missouri. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Purchase Rob Zombie’s Dragula Fuel coffee via Dead Sled Coffee. See images of the coffee packaging and the aforementioned photos from The Munsters set in the Instagram posts below.