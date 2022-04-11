Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Extend 2022 Tour

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have tacked a West Coast leg onto their 2022 international tour in support of their latest covers album, Raise the Roof.
The new string of dates kicks off on August 15th at The Rady Shell in San Diego. It will make stops at venues like the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, and Greek Theatre in Los Angeles before closing out at Austin’s Moody Amphitheater on September 4th. See the full itinerary below.
Tickets for the newly-added shows go on sale Friday, April 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale (use code: ROADIE) will take place Thursday, April 14th.
Raise the Roof served as the follow-up to their 2007 blockbuster covers album, Raising Sand, and is filled with covers of classic blues, country, folk, and soul music originally sung by the likes of Merle Haggard and The Everly Brothers.
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 2022 Tour Dates:
06/01 — Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
06/03 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
06/04 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
06/06 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
06/07 — Chicago, IL @ Jay Pritzker Pavilion
06/09 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
06/11 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
06/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion @ The Mann
06/14 — Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
06/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
06/26 — London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
07/01 — Hamar, NO @ Tjuvholmen Arena
07/02 — Bergen, NO @ Bergenhus Fortress
07/05 — Rättvik, SE @ Dalhalla
07/14 — Lucca, IT @ Lucca Summer Festival — Piazza Napoleone
07/16 — Stuttgart, DE @ JazzOpen Stuttgart
07/18 — Sopot, PL @ Opera Lesna
07/20 — Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle
08/15 — San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell @ Jacobs Park
08/17 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
08/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
08/20 — Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
08/21 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
08/23 — Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverStage
08/25 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
08/27 — Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield
08/28 — Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park
08/30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
09/01 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/03 — Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
09/04 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park