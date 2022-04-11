Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Extend 2022 Tour

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have tacked a West Coast leg onto their 2022 international tour in support of their latest covers album, Raise the Roof.

The new string of dates kicks off on August 15th at The Rady Shell in San Diego. It will make stops at venues like the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, and Greek Theatre in Los Angeles before closing out at Austin’s Moody Amphitheater on September 4th. See the full itinerary below.

Tickets for the newly-added shows go on sale Friday, April 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale (use code: ROADIE) will take place Thursday, April 14th.

Raise the Roof served as the follow-up to their 2007 blockbuster covers album, Raising Sand, and is filled with covers of classic blues, country, folk, and soul music originally sung by the likes of Merle Haggard and The Everly Brothers.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 2022 Tour Dates:

06/01 — Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

06/03 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

06/04 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

06/06 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

06/07 — Chicago, IL @ Jay Pritzker Pavilion

06/09 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

06/11 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion @ The Mann

06/14 — Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

06/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

06/26 — London, UK @ BST Hyde Park

07/01 — Hamar, NO @ Tjuvholmen Arena

07/02 — Bergen, NO @ Bergenhus Fortress

07/05 — Rättvik, SE @ Dalhalla

07/14 — Lucca, IT @ Lucca Summer Festival — Piazza Napoleone

07/16 — Stuttgart, DE @ JazzOpen Stuttgart

07/18 — Sopot, PL @ Opera Lesna

07/20 — Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle

08/15 — San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell @ Jacobs Park

08/17 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

08/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

08/20 — Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

08/21 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

08/23 — Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverStage

08/25 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

08/27 — Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

08/28 — Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park

08/30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

09/01 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/03 — Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

09/04 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park