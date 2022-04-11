Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Extend 2022 Tour

Featuring a new run of West Coast dates

Robert Plant Alison Krauss 2022 New Tour Dates
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, photo by David McClister
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
April 11, 2022 | 1:47pm ET

    Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have tacked a West Coast leg onto their 2022 international tour in support of their latest covers album, Raise the Roof.

    The new string of dates kicks off on August 15th at The Rady Shell in San Diego. It will make stops at venues like the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, and Greek Theatre in Los Angeles before closing out at Austin’s Moody Amphitheater on September 4th. See the full itinerary below.

    Tickets for the newly-added shows go on sale Friday, April 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale (use code: ROADIE) will take place Thursday, April 14th.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Raise the Roof served as the follow-up to their 2007 blockbuster covers album, Raising Sand, and is filled with covers of classic blues, country, folk, and soul music originally sung by the likes of Merle Haggard and The Everly Brothers.

    Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/01 — Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
    06/03 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    06/04 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
    06/06 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
    06/07 — Chicago, IL @ Jay Pritzker Pavilion
    06/09 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
    06/11 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
    06/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion @ The Mann
    06/14 — Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
    06/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
    06/26 — London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
    07/01 — Hamar, NO @ Tjuvholmen Arena
    07/02 — Bergen, NO @ Bergenhus Fortress
    07/05 — Rättvik, SE @ Dalhalla
    07/14 — Lucca, IT @ Lucca Summer Festival — Piazza Napoleone
    07/16 — Stuttgart, DE @ JazzOpen Stuttgart
    07/18 — Sopot, PL @ Opera Lesna
    07/20 — Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle
    08/15 — San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell @ Jacobs Park
    08/17 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
    08/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
    08/20 — Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
    08/21 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
    08/23 — Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverStage
    08/25 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
    08/27 — Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield
    08/28 — Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park
    08/30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
    09/01 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    09/03 — Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
    09/04 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Pitbull Tickets Tour Can't Stop Us Now 2022 Iggy Azalea Sean Paul dates

How to Get Tickets to Pitbull's 2022 Tour

April 11, 2022

alice cooper spring 2022 tour

Alice Cooper Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour

April 11, 2022

dashboard confessional andrew mcmahon 2022 tour hello gone days

Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness Announce 2022 Co-Headlining Tour

April 11, 2022

The Judds 2022 tour

The Judds Announce 2022 Reunion Tour

April 11, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Extend 2022 Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale