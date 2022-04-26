Future, WizKid, and Dave to Headline Inaugural Rolling Loud Toronto

Rolling Loud is going international. The beloved rap and hip-hop festival is crossing the northern border into Canada this September for the inaugural Rolling Loud Toronto, with Future, WizKid, and Dave headlining the three-day event.

Going down this September 9th-11th, 2022 at Ontario Place, Rolling Loud Toronto will welcome mainstays Lil Uzi Vert, Migos, Roddy Ricch, Trippie Redd, Lil Yachty, and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. The lineup also includes Canadian rap favorites NAV, Belly, and Pressa, as well as the UK’s Skepta, Central Cee, AJ Tracey, and Afrobeats mastermind Rema.

Tickets for Rolling Loud Toronto go on sale this Friday, April 29th at 12:00 p.m. EST, at which time you’ll be available to book your seat here. See the full lineup below.

Back in the states, Rolling Loud Miami 2022 is scheduled for July 22nd-24th; Future will be headlining that one as well, along with Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar. Future also performed a headlining set at last year’s Rolling Loud California, during which Ye made a surprise appearance.

