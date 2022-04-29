The Rome and Duddy Show Shares Fan Photoshops and Gets Into Sublime’s First Show Back

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via: Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | iHeartRadio | Pocket Casts | RadioPublic | Stitcher | RSS

This week, Sublime with Rome’s Rome Ramirez and Dirty Heads’ Duddy B launch a brand new segment on The Rome and Duddy Show where they share their favorite fan photoshops. Make sure to watch the video below to see the images in all their glory.

Related Video

Also on this episode of the podcast, Rome and Duddy reveal the latest TGATS winner and answer a bunch of great fan Q&A. Do Dirty Heads play “Vacation” live? Should I try to make it as an indie artist? What moments in the guys’ lives would they want to relive?

Advertisement

Find out the answers to these questions and more by listening to the episode above or watching the whole chat below. Then, make sure you like, review, and subscribe to The Rome and Duddy Show wherever you get your podcasts or using the links above. You can also keep up with all of the shows on the Consequence Podcast Network by following along now.

Don’t forget to also check out Rome and Duddy’s new CBD and merch line, Good Times! Featuring premium, organic hemp flower, a variety of gummies, tinctures, balms, and exclusive accesesories, you can check out the whole collection at RomeAndDuddyCBD.com, or by using the Buy Now buttons ahead.

To enter The Great American Talent Show or just ask Rome and Duddy a question, reach out via theromeandduddyshow@gmail.com, Instagram, or The Rome and Duddy Show Facebook group. Advertisement Age Verification Are you 18 years of age or older ? Age Verification Are you 18 years of age or older ?