Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Rome and Duddy Show: Good Times

Plus, the guys get iunto a new round of TGATS

rome and duddy show good times
The Rome and Duddy Show: Good Times!
Advertisement
Advertisement
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
April 27, 2022 | 5:33pm ET

    Listen via: Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | iHeartRadio | Pocket Casts | RadioPublic | Stitcher | RSS

    In this episode of The Rome and Duddy Show, the guys officially announce the launch of their new CBD line with Consequence: Good Times!

    Related Video

    Sublime with Rome’s Rome Ramirez and Dirty Heads’ Duddy B have been working on music and podcasts together for years, and now they’re taking their collaborative nature to the next level with their Good Times CBD and merch capsule. Created in tandem with Consequence, this new line features a Sativa-dominate hemp flower strain, three types of vegan gummies, CBG tincture, and CBD roll-on balm. Check it all out at RomeAndDuddyCBD.com!

    Advertisement

    You can also get some of the products using the Buy Now buttons below!

    Plus, this episode finds the guys diving into a new round of The Great American Talent Show. Tune in above or watch below to see all the entries. Then, make sure to like and subscribe to The Rome and Duddy show wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our series.

    To enter The Great American Talent Show or just ask Rome and Duddy a question, reach out via theromeandduddyshow@gmail.comInstagram, or The Rome and Duddy Show Facebook group.

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

rome and duddy show tenders nuggets or wings

The Rome and Duddy Show: Tenders, Nuggets, or Wings?

April 9, 2022

the rome and duddy show episode 17

The Rome and Duddy Show: That's the Way It Works

April 2, 2022

the rome and duddy show studio life

The Rome and Duddy Show: Studio Life

March 25, 2022

the rome and duddy show summer tour is coming episode

The Rome and Duddy Show: Summer Tour Is Coming

March 4, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Rome and Duddy Show: Good Times

Menu Shop Search Sale