The Rome and Duddy Show: Good Times!

In this episode of The Rome and Duddy Show, the guys officially announce the launch of their new CBD line with Consequence: Good Times!

Sublime with Rome’s Rome Ramirez and Dirty Heads’ Duddy B have been working on music and podcasts together for years, and now they’re taking their collaborative nature to the next level with their Good Times CBD and merch capsule. Created in tandem with Consequence, this new line features a Sativa-dominate hemp flower strain, three types of vegan gummies, CBG tincture, and CBD roll-on balm. Check it all out at RomeAndDuddyCBD.com!

You can also get some of the products using the Buy Now buttons below!

Plus, this episode finds the guys diving into a new round of The Great American Talent Show. Tune in above or watch below to see all the entries. Then, make sure to like and subscribe to The Rome and Duddy show wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our series.

To enter The Great American Talent Show or just ask Rome and Duddy a question, reach out via theromeandduddyshow@gmail.com, Instagram, or The Rome and Duddy Show Facebook group.

