Rosalía Announces 2022 “Motomami World Tour”

Rosalía is taking her incredible new album, Motomami, on an extensive world tour.

The 15-country outing includes dates across North and South America, the UK, and Europe. Appropriately, the tour launches in Rosalía’s native Spain with a 10-date run in July. She’ll then play shows in Mexico and South America in August and early September, before embarking on a North American leg starting in Mid-September. The itinerary includes two nights each at Radio City Music Hall in New York and the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, as well as stops in Toronto, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, and Miami. To close out the year, Rosalía will headline concerts in Portugal, Germany, The Netherlands, the UK, and France. Check out the full itinerary below.

Tickets for Rosalía’s “Motomami World Tour” go on sale beginning Friday, April 22nd via Ticketmaster. In North America, a ticket pre-sale begins Thursday, April 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code ROADIE).

Related Video

Rosalía is also offering VIP packages for each show that include premium tickets, specially designed merchandise, commemorative concert ticket designed by Rosalía, and more. Click here for more details.

Advertisement

Last month, Rosalía showcased Motomami by performing “Chicken Teriyaki” and “La Fama” on Saturday Night Live.

Rosalía 2022 Tour Dates:

07/06 – Almería, ES @ Recinto Ferial de Almeria

07/09 – Sevilla, ES @ Estadio La Cartuja

07/12 – Granada, ES @ Plaza de Toros

07/14 – Malaga, ES @ Marenostrum

07/16 – Valencia, ES @ Auditorio Marina Sur

07/19 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

07/20 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

07/23 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

07/24 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

07/27 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao Exhibition Centre BEC

07/29 – La Coruña, ES @ The Coliseo

08/01 – Palma, ES @ Son Fusteret

08/14 – Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional

08/17 – Guadalajara, MX @ Auditorio Telemex

08/19 – Monterrey, MX @ Auditorio CitiBanamex

08/22 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Tom Brasil

08/25 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Arena Movistar

08/28 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena

08/31 – Bogota, CO @ Movistar Arena

09/03 – La Romana, DR @ Altos De Chavon Amphitheater

09/09 – San Juan, PR @ The Coliseo

09/15 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/18 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

09/19 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

09/23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/26 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/28 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

10/02 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10/07 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

10/08 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

10/12 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

10/14 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

10/22 – Miami, FL @ iii Points Festival

11/25 – Porto, PT @ Pavilhão Rosa Mota

11/26 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno

12/01 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

12/04 – Berlin, DE @ Velodrom

12/07 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall

12/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

12/12 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

12/15 – London, UK @ The O2

12/18 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena