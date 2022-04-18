Menu
Rosalía Announces 2022 “Motomami World Tour”

Coming in support of her incredible new album

Rosalía 2022 tour
Rosalía, photo by Jordi Vidal/Redferns
April 18, 2022 | 10:16am ET

    Rosalía is taking her incredible new album, Motomami, on an extensive world tour.

    The 15-country outing includes dates across North and South America, the UK, and Europe. Appropriately, the tour launches in Rosalía’s native Spain with a 10-date run in July. She’ll then play shows in Mexico and South America in August and early September, before embarking on a North American leg starting in Mid-September. The itinerary includes two nights each at Radio City Music Hall in New York and the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, as well as stops in Toronto, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, and Miami. To close out the year, Rosalía will headline concerts in Portugal, Germany, The Netherlands, the UK, and France. Check out the full itinerary below.

    Tickets for Rosalía’s “Motomami World Tour” go on sale beginning Friday, April 22nd via Ticketmaster. In North America, a ticket pre-sale begins Thursday, April 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code ROADIE).

    Rosalía is also offering VIP packages for each show that include premium tickets, specially designed merchandise, commemorative concert ticket designed by Rosalía, and more. Click here for more details.

    Last month, Rosalía showcased Motomami by performing “Chicken Teriyaki” and “La Fama” on Saturday Night Live.

    Rosalía 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/06 – Almería, ES @ Recinto Ferial de Almeria
    07/09 – Sevilla, ES @ Estadio La Cartuja
    07/12 – Granada, ES @ Plaza de Toros
    07/14 – Malaga, ES @ Marenostrum
    07/16 – Valencia, ES @ Auditorio Marina Sur
    07/19 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
    07/20 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
    07/23 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
    07/24 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
    07/27 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao Exhibition Centre BEC
    07/29 – La Coruña, ES @ The Coliseo
    08/01 – Palma, ES @ Son Fusteret
    08/14 – Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional
    08/17 – Guadalajara, MX @ Auditorio Telemex
    08/19 – Monterrey, MX @ Auditorio CitiBanamex
    08/22 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Tom Brasil
    08/25 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Arena Movistar
    08/28 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena
    08/31 – Bogota, CO @ Movistar Arena
    09/03 – La Romana, DR @ Altos De Chavon Amphitheater
    09/09 – San Juan, PR @ The Coliseo
    09/15 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    09/18 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
    09/19 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
    09/23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    09/26 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    09/28 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
    10/02 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
    10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
    10/07 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
    10/08 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
    10/12 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
    10/14 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
    10/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
    10/22 – Miami, FL @ iii Points Festival
    11/25 – Porto, PT @ Pavilhão Rosa Mota
    11/26 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno
    12/01 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
    12/04 – Berlin, DE @ Velodrom
    12/07 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall
    12/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
    12/12 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
    12/15 – London, UK @ The O2
    12/18 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

