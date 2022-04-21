Menu
Rudy Giuliani’s Appearance on The Masked Singer Was As Gross As Expected

Only judge Ken Jeong walked off stage in protest

Rudy Giuliani The Masked Singer
Rudy Giuliani on The Masked Singer (FOX)
April 20, 2022 | 10:20pm ET

    Aside from helping to stage an attempted coup, seducing an underage girl, and getting sloppy drunk in the middle of the day, Rudy Giuliani doesn’t have a lot of fun these days. He admitted as much during Wednesday’s episode of The Masked Singer as he attempted to explain how “America’s Mayor” found himself participating in a singing competition series alongside other D-list celebrities dressed like a lemur, armadillo, and teddy bear. In Giuliani’s case, he performed George Thorogood & the Destroyers’ “Bad to the Bone” dressed up as the Jack in the Box.

    “I want [my granddaughter] to know that you should try everything. Even things that are completely unlike you and unlikely,” Giuliani explained. “I couldn’t think of anything more unlike me and unlikely than this. And I enjoy the show. I have for years. And it just seemed like it would be fun, and I don’t get to have a lot of fun.”

    While it was initially reported that multiple judges walked out in protest of Giuliani’s appearance, in the episode Ken Jeong was the only one to exit the stage. “I’m done,” he said as fellow judges, Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, gleefully clapped along to Giuliani’s performance. Host Nick Cannon passively mentioned Giuliani’s recent actions as a throwaway aside (“Mr. Giuliani, with all of the controversy that’s surrounding you right now I think it surprises us all that you’re here on The Masked Singer), while judge Robin Thicke exclaimed that, “This is definitely something I never would have guessed.”

    Only Thicke shouldn’t have been all that surprised: The Masked Singer previously featured failed politician and all-around despicable human, Sarah Palin, in 2020.

