Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Killer Mike Says Run the Jewels Have Begun Recording New Album: Exclusive

"We may have messed around and started Run the Jewels 5"

run the jewels killer mike new album rtj5 exclusive interview five 5
Run the Jewels, photo by Ben Kaye
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 19, 2022 | 3:06pm ET

    It’s been seven years since Run the Jewels announced their intention to “run them jewels fast,” and the veteran hip-hop duo show no signs of slowing down. In a new interview with Consequence, Killer Mike says that he and El-P have been in the studio working on Run the Jewels 5, even though they only dropped Run the Jewels 4 in 2020.

    “I say this with a smile and a wink — me and El-P were in the studio together,” Mike says. “We may have messed around and started Run the Jewels 5. So we’ll see what happens.”

    He also hints at more music both as a duo and as a solo artist. “I would say look for Run the Jewels to pop up on some guest appearances,” he says. “I’ve done some solo guest appearances as well. So just look for more music to be coming out period.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    But Killer Mike is also leaving open the possibility that things will change. “I never know what I’m planning — but what I do plan right now is actually completing one of the greatest tours ever in Run the Jewels and Rage Against the Machine.” Look for Killer Mike’s full interview with Consequence on April 20th.

    After a series of pandemic-related delays, RTJ will hit the road with Rage Against the Machine this July. You can also catch the rappers this weekend at Coachella and next month at Boston Calling. Book your seat here.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Greta Van Fleet Josh Kiszka appropriation

Greta Van Fleet's Josh Kiszka Acknowledges Appropriation of Indigenous Culture

April 19, 2022

Stray Kids MANIAC tour 2022 tickets

How to Get Tickets to Stray Kids' "MANIAC" Tour

April 19, 2022

momma new album household name single speeding 72 music video stream

Momma Announce New Album Household Name, Share "Speeding 72": Stream

April 19, 2022

Hatchie Interview

How Hatchie Reinvented Herself on Giving The World Away

April 19, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Killer Mike Says Run the Jewels Have Begun Recording New Album: Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Sale