Killer Mike Says Run the Jewels Have Begun Recording New Album: Exclusive

It’s been seven years since Run the Jewels announced their intention to “run them jewels fast,” and the veteran hip-hop duo show no signs of slowing down. In a new interview with Consequence, Killer Mike says that he and El-P have been in the studio working on Run the Jewels 5, even though they only dropped Run the Jewels 4 in 2020.

“I say this with a smile and a wink — me and El-P were in the studio together,” Mike says. “We may have messed around and started Run the Jewels 5. So we’ll see what happens.”

He also hints at more music both as a duo and as a solo artist. “I would say look for Run the Jewels to pop up on some guest appearances,” he says. “I’ve done some solo guest appearances as well. So just look for more music to be coming out period.”

But Killer Mike is also leaving open the possibility that things will change. “I never know what I’m planning — but what I do plan right now is actually completing one of the greatest tours ever in Run the Jewels and Rage Against the Machine.” Look for Killer Mike’s full interview with Consequence on April 20th.

After a series of pandemic-related delays, RTJ will hit the road with Rage Against the Machine this July. You can also catch the rappers this weekend at Coachella and next month at Boston Calling. Book your seat here.