Russian Doll Jumps Out of its Time Loop in Season 2 Trailer: Watch

Season 2 of Netflix’s Emmy-winning comedy Russian Doll is arriving on April 20th, and its latest trailer reveals that instead of sticking Natasha Lyonne’s Nadia Vulvokov in a fixed loop of one moment in her life, she’s being transported all across the timestream via New York’s subway system.

The clip establishes the new time-hopping plot — which Lyonne’s wisecracking lead succinctly summarizes as “I broke time” — through a series of anachronistic train rides, first into the 1980s and then further into a long-buried history of a family losing their fortune on a more antiquated locomotive. Though the connection between her character and the case of the missing gold is unclear, Lyonne explains it away with yet another of her incomparable line-reads. “Inexplicable things happening is my entire modus operandi,” she says.

The trailer confirms the return of Season 1 castmates Greta Lee as Nadia’s trusty, trendy best friend Maxine and Charlie Barnett, who appears to be back as the fellow “time prisoner” Alan. It also offers brief glimpses of Season 2’s additions, which includes Schitt’s Creek Emmy-winner Annie Murphy as a mysterious, bespectacled new character and Sharlto Copley’s leather jacket-clad potential love interest. Watch the full trailer below.

Lyonne once again serves as showrunner. She also executive produces the series with co-creators Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland. Catch up before April 20th with Consequence’s full first-season review and see why it landed on our list of the Best 100 Netflix Shows of All Time.