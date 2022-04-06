ScHoolboy Q Drops New Song “Soccer Dad”: Stream

ScHoolboy Q is back with a new song called “Soccer Dad.” It’s his first solo single since 2019. Take a listen below.

Menacing horns fuel “Soccer Dad,” as stop-start percussion punctuates the song’s back-and-forth riff. “Now here we go again, before I had a fan/ Was mapping out everything I wanted/ Earned what I planned,” ScHoolboy Q spits.

“Soccer Dad” follows “Blacks n Mexicans,” a collaborative track ScHoolboy Q, Ty Dolla $ign, and B-Real contributed to last year’s Gully soundtrack. Before that, the rapper teamed up with Freddie Gibbs for the song “Gang Signs.” His last album came in 2019 with CrasH Talk.

