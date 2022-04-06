Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

ScHoolboy Q Drops New Song “Soccer Dad”: Stream

His first solo single since 2019

scHoolboy q soccer dad stream
ScHoolboy Q, photo by David Wolff – Patrick/Redferns
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 6, 2022 | 12:04am ET

    ScHoolboy Q is back with a new song called “Soccer Dad.” It’s his first solo single since 2019. Take a listen below.

    Menacing horns fuel “Soccer Dad,” as stop-start percussion punctuates the song’s back-and-forth riff. “Now here we go again, before I had a fan/ Was mapping out everything I wanted/ Earned what I planned,” ScHoolboy Q spits.

    “Soccer Dad” follows “Blacks n Mexicans,” a collaborative track ScHoolboy Q, Ty Dolla $ign, and B-Real contributed to last year’s Gully soundtrack. Before that, the rapper teamed up with Freddie Gibbs for the song “Gang Signs.” His last album came in 2019 with CrasH Talk.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

pusha t jay z neck and wrist new song stream

Pusha T and JAY-Z Reunite on New Song "Neck and Wrist": Stream

April 6, 2022

goose hungersite new song video stream

Goose Share Carefree New Single "Hungersite": Stream

April 5, 2022

Joyce Manor 40 oz to Fresno new album Gotta Let It Go song video stream

Joyce Manor Announce New Album 40 oz. to Fresno, Share "Gotta Let It Go": Stream

April 5, 2022

Primus Conspiranoia Origins Stream Conspiranoid EP

Primus Announce New Conspiranoid EP, Share Origins of "Conspiranoia": Exclusive

April 5, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

ScHoolboy Q Drops New Song "Soccer Dad": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale