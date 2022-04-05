Sepultura Drummer Eloy Casagrande Breaks Leg in Onstage Accident

Sepultura drummer Eloy Casagrande suffered a broken right leg in a stage accident in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday night (April 3rd). Although he mentioned that the tour would continue without him, the thrash veterans have canceled tonight’s gig (April 5th) in Phoenix, Arizona.

In a since-deleted Instagram post (captured by Blabbermouth), Casagrande shared X-ray photos of his fractured tibia and fibula bones, explaining that he fell of the stage during a break between songs in El Paso:

Casagrande wrote the follow message:

“It is with deep sadness that I announce that I have unfortunately broken my right leg. Yesterday, at the El Paso show, during the break between songs I ended up falling off the stage and fracturing my tibia and fibula. I’m going back to Brazil to start the recovery. I’ll see you soon! The tour will continue, but without me. More news coming soon. I ask for your support.”

Ticket holders for tonight’s show at The Nile in Phoenix can request a full refund, but also have the option of catching support acts Sacred Reich, Crowbar, and Art of Shock, who will perform as scheduled, with Sacred Reich stepping up to the headlining slot.

As it is, Sepultura have nearly completed their US tour. Assuming the band has secured a replacement drummer, three California dates remain through an April 9th gig in Berkeley (with tickets available via Ticketmaster). A six-date tour of Mexico is scheduled to begin next week.

If you can’t get to the remaining Sepultura dates, then mark your calendar for Max and Iggor Cavalera’s “Return Beneath Arise” US tour. The jaunt kicks off in May and sees the original Sepultura members playing the band’s classic albums Beneath the Remains and Arise. Get tickets here.

