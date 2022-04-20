5 Things We Learned From SEVENTEEN POWER OF LOVE: THE MOVIE

If the members of SEVENTEEN know about one thing, it’s the power of love. There’s the love for the music, love of performing, plenty of love for each other, and, of course, their love for the fans. The group’s 2021 effort, their ninth mini-album, continued the dense “Power of Love” series — and more recently, SEVENTEEN also shared their first English-language track, the tender “Darl+ing.”

Now, the thirteen-member act is sharing SEVENTEEN: THE POWER OF LOVE, their first concert film. Throughout the two hour runtime, S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, DK, MINGYU, THE 8, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON, and DINO offer energetic live performances (which fans may have already seen during the group’s November 2021 livestream concert), reflections on their debut and first wins as a group, and testimonials specifically from their sub-units: Hip-Hop, Vocal, and Performance.

The concert film will be screened in select theaters today, April 20th and Saturday, April 23rd. You can get info on how to catch a screening here.

Below, we’ve broken down five of our favorite takeaways from the concert film.

1. Expect New Arrangements

For any CARATs who didn’t tune into the concert stream in November and will be seeing footage from the show for the first time, get excited for some re-imagined live versions of favorite tracks. From newer favorites like “Crush” and “To you” to some of the group’s classics like “Clap,” everything feels bigger and better onstage — even if it’s just through the screen. The performance of “Crazy In Love” is a definite standout.

2. The Rock Era Should Never End

SEVENTEEN couldn’t have been more clear when they named the lead single of Attacca “Rock With You” — they’re leaning into the rockstar life. So much of SEVENTEEN’s discography features the kind of quirks and surprises that keep the listener on their toes.

You never really know where one of their songs is going to go, in all the best ways, but one thing’s for sure: The group really and truly excels onstage when their tracks have just a bit of edge. (While not included in this concert film, the guitar riff at the end of “Darl+ing” is another perfect example, and hopefully a sign that they’re not leaving this concept any time soon.)

3. No More Missing Jun and The8

When the group shared the livestream show in November of 2021, they did so as eleven members instead of their full thirteen. Jun and The8, who are both originally from China, took some time to be with their families after the long separation of the pandemic, chiming in via video intermittently. Thankfully, their presence is very much felt throughout the rest of the concert film, where the two members appear for interviews and reflective testimonies alongside the rest of the group.

4. The Stage Design Is Top Tier

This might sound like old news to anyone who has been lucky enough to see SEVENTEEN live, but no two performances are alike for this group. Throughout the concert, they employ the use of LED screens, risers, runways and ramps to ensure that every track (whether featuring all the members or spotlighting one of the group’s tight-knit sub-units) feels fresh.

5. The Fans are Everything

Towards the end of the film, the members of SEVENTEEN are asked to write down what CARATs mean to them. The responses feel heartfelt and honest, ranging from existential to enthusiastic, but what they all have in common is the belief that they wouldn’t be who they are without the fans. They talk about their listeners like they’re part of the team, too, something that has always been part of the SEVENTEEN concept.

In their own words, too, it’s clear that the fans are truly front and center at all times.