Severance Renewed for Season 2 by Apple TV+

It’s time for a melon party because Apple TV+ has announced Severance, the excellent sci-fi workplace series directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller, has been renewed for Season 2. The news comes just days ahead of the Adam Scott-starring thriller’s Season 1 finale, which premieres this Friday, April 8th.

Severance centers around Scott’s Mark Scout, who leads a small team in the Macrodata Refinement division at Lumon Industries. Like all of his co-workers, Scout underwent a severance procedure in order to surgically divide his memories between his work and personal lives. In the first season. cracks begin to show in the grand experiment and there are a surprising number of tense moments as the mystery behind his “innie” existence begins to unravel.

The series was created and written by Dan Erickson, who also served as executive producer alongside Stiller. A deep ensemble cast is rounded out by Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus, and Christopher Walken. Arquette and Scott also served as producers.

Advertisement

Related Video

“It’s really exciting to see the response from people who are loving the show — and the level of fan engagement,” Stiller said in a statement. “It has been a long road bringing Severance to television. I first read Dan’s pilot over five years ago. It has always been a multi-season story, and I’m really happy we get to continue it. I’m grateful to our partners at Apple TV+ who have been behind it the whole way. Praise Keir!”

In our review of Severance, Senior Staff Writer Clint Worthington concluded that the series is one of Apple TV+’s best shows and teased the upcoming finale, writing that the episode “shakes up the formula of the season to date and sets up eye-popping questions for a Season 2.”