Sharon Van Etten Announces New Album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong

Out May 6th via Jagjaguwar

sharon van etten announces new album
Sharon Van Etten, photo by Michael Schmelling
April 6, 2022 | 10:01am ET

    Sharon Van Etten has a new album on the way. Entitled We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong, it’s due out on May 6th via Jagjaguwar.

    Van Etten oversaw every stage of We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong, co-producing the record with Daniel Knowles and recording and engineering much of it herself in her home studio. She played guitar, synthesizers, piano, drum machine, wurlitzer, keys, and more on the album, while Jorge Balbi contributed drums, Devon Hoff lent a hand on bass, and Charley Damski added extra synthesizers and guitars.

    While the artist has recently shared the singles “Porta” and “Used to It,” Van Etten says those songs won’t appear on We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong. “I wanted to approach this release differently, to engage my fans in an intentional way, in an effort to present the album as a whole body of work,” she explained in a statement. “These ten songs are designed to be listened to in order, at once, so that a much larger story of hope, loss, longing and resilience can be told.”

    Check out the artwork and tracklist for We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong below, as well as a trailer for the album.

    Later this month, Van Etten will play a handful of shows with Mia Joy before embarking on her June “Darkness Fades Tour” of the UK and Europe. In July, she’ll hit the road with Angel Olsen and Julien Baker for “The Wild Hearts Tour.” Tickets to all of Van Etten’s shows are available via Ticketmaster.

    We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong Artwork:

    sharon van etten we've been going about this all wrong artwork

    We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong Tracklist:
    01. Darkness Fades
    02. Home to Me
    03. I’ll Try
    04. Anything
    05. Born
    06. Headspace
    07. Come Back
    08. Darkish
    09. Mistakes
    10. Far Away

