Sharon Van Etten Announces New Album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong

Sharon Van Etten has a new album on the way. Entitled We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong, it’s due out on May 6th via Jagjaguwar.

Van Etten oversaw every stage of We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong, co-producing the record with Daniel Knowles and recording and engineering much of it herself in her home studio. She played guitar, synthesizers, piano, drum machine, wurlitzer, keys, and more on the album, while Jorge Balbi contributed drums, Devon Hoff lent a hand on bass, and Charley Damski added extra synthesizers and guitars.

While the artist has recently shared the singles “Porta” and “Used to It,” Van Etten says those songs won’t appear on We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong. “I wanted to approach this release differently, to engage my fans in an intentional way, in an effort to present the album as a whole body of work,” she explained in a statement. “These ten songs are designed to be listened to in order, at once, so that a much larger story of hope, loss, longing and resilience can be told.”

Check out the artwork and tracklist for We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong below, as well as a trailer for the album.

Later this month, Van Etten will play a handful of shows with Mia Joy before embarking on her June “Darkness Fades Tour” of the UK and Europe. In July, she’ll hit the road with Angel Olsen and Julien Baker for “The Wild Hearts Tour.” Tickets to all of Van Etten’s shows are available via Ticketmaster.

We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong Artwork:

We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong Tracklist:

01. Darkness Fades

02. Home to Me

03. I’ll Try

04. Anything

05. Born

06. Headspace

07. Come Back

08. Darkish

09. Mistakes

10. Far Away

