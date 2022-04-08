Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Sharon Van Etten Covers David Bowie’s “Starman”: Stream

Arriving days after the singer announced her upcoming sixth album

sharon van etten david bowie starman cover stream listen elon musk
Sharon Van Etten (photo by Ryan Pfluger) and David Bowie
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
April 8, 2022 | 12:14pm ET

    Ground control to Major Tom: Sharon Van Etten has shared her take on David Bowie’s classic “Starman.” Stream the track below.

    The rendition is brief, coming in at just a little over a minute as the singer-songwriter intones, “There’s a starman waiting in the sky/ He’d like to come and meet us/ But he thinks he’d blow our minds/ There’s a starman waiting in the sky/ He’s told us not to blow it/ ‘Cause he knows it’s all worthwhile.”

    Van Etten’s concise cover of the lead single off The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars is set to be featured in the brand-new Netflix film Return to Space. The documentary, which hit the streamer earlier this week, follows Elon Musk’s mission to send NASA astronauts back to the International Space Station through his SpaceX program in an effort to revolutionize the art of space travel. Stream Van Etten’s spacey take on “Starman” after the jump.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Just two days ago, the singer-songwriter announced her upcoming sixth studio album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong. The LP will arrive May 6th via Jagjaguwar as a follow-up to 2019’s Remind Me Tomorrow. However, her latest pair of singles — “Porta” and “Used to It” — won’t make an appearance on the tracklist.

    This summer, Van Etten will co-headline “The Wild Hearts Tour” opposite Angel Olsen and Julien Baker, kicking off the newly expanded 22-date run of shows on July 21st in Vienna, Virginia. Grab tickets to the trek here.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

banks 2022 north american tour serpentina new album stream

Banks Expands 2022 North American Tour, Shares New Album Serpentina: Stream

April 8, 2022

ville valo loveletting

HIM's Ville Valo Announces Debut Solo Album and 2023 US Tour, Shares "Loveletting": Stream

April 8, 2022

decapitated hello death video

Decapitated Unleash New Song "Hello Death" Featuring Jinjer's Tatiana Shmayluk: Stream

April 8, 2022

maggie rogers twia stream

Maggie Rogers Shares New Song "That's Where I Am": Stream

April 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Sharon Van Etten Covers David Bowie's "Starman": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale