Sharon Van Etten Covers David Bowie’s “Starman”: Stream

Ground control to Major Tom: Sharon Van Etten has shared her take on David Bowie’s classic “Starman.” Stream the track below.

The rendition is brief, coming in at just a little over a minute as the singer-songwriter intones, “There’s a starman waiting in the sky/ He’d like to come and meet us/ But he thinks he’d blow our minds/ There’s a starman waiting in the sky/ He’s told us not to blow it/ ‘Cause he knows it’s all worthwhile.”

Van Etten’s concise cover of the lead single off The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars is set to be featured in the brand-new Netflix film Return to Space. The documentary, which hit the streamer earlier this week, follows Elon Musk’s mission to send NASA astronauts back to the International Space Station through his SpaceX program in an effort to revolutionize the art of space travel. Stream Van Etten’s spacey take on “Starman” after the jump.

Just two days ago, the singer-songwriter announced her upcoming sixth studio album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong. The LP will arrive May 6th via Jagjaguwar as a follow-up to 2019’s Remind Me Tomorrow. However, her latest pair of singles — “Porta” and “Used to It” — won’t make an appearance on the tracklist.

This summer, Van Etten will co-headline “The Wild Hearts Tour” opposite Angel Olsen and Julien Baker, kicking off the newly expanded 22-date run of shows on July 21st in Vienna, Virginia. Grab tickets to the trek here.