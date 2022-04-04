2022 Grammys: Silk Sonic Perform “777” : Watch

Silk Sonic opened the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday, appropriately taking the stage to play the Las Vegas-themed “777.” Watch the replay below.

Anderson .Paak donned a short wig for the performance, which saw him and Bruno Mars clothed in rhinestoned jumpsuits. Tonight actually wasn’t Silk Sonic’s first performance at the Grammys. Last year, they played “Leave the Door Open” and participated in a tribute to the late Little Richard with a performance of “Good Golly Miss Molly.”

Thanks to the aforementioned “Leave the Door Open,” Mars and .Paak earned nominations for four Grammys: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song. It was a clean sweep for the dynamic duo, who tied with Jazmine Sullivan’s “Pick Up Your Feelings” for Best R&B Performance.

Advertisement

Related Video

Silk Sonic’s excellent debut album, An Evening with Silk Sonic, also spawned the hit singles “Skate” and “Smokin Out the Window.” The duo are currently in the middle of a Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live. Read a recap of the kickoff show here, and grab your seat at Ticketmaster.

The 2022 Grammys also featured performances from Billie Eilish, BTS, and Lil Nas X, among others. Check out the full list of winners here, and find our full coverage here.