Sleater-Kinney Announce Dig Me Out Covers Album for 25th Anniversary

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of their third LP, Dig Me Out, Sleater-Kinney have announced a covers album arriving this summer.

Among the artists that Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker recruited for Dig Me Out – A Covers Album are St. Vincent, Wilco, Courtney Barnett, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, The Linda Lindas, Margo Price, and more.

The band took to social media today to share the news, writing, “To commemorate 25 years of Dig Me Out, we’re releasing a covers album featuring some of our closest friends and admired artists! We can’t wait to share these unique renditions with you. Coming this summer!”

The duo will be donating a portion of proceeds from the celebratory studio set to Sexual & Gender Minority Youth Resource Center (SMYRC), an LGBTQIA+ nonprofit advocacy organization in the band’s hometown of Portland.

Originally released on April 8th, 1997, Dig Me Out is largely viewed as the rock band’s breakthrough album. It marked the introduction of Janet Weiss, who would go on to become their drummer until 2006 and again from 2014 to 2019. Though perhaps best remembered for its title track, the studio set also featured the singles “One More Hour” and “Little Babies.”

Consequence recently looked back at Dig Me Out and the rest of Sleater-Kinney’s discography while ranking their albums from worst to best to coincide with the release of 2021’s Path of Wellness.

Last September, the duo also took the stage for their own set at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Encore Festival along with headliners Pearl Jam, Brandi Carlile, and Beck.