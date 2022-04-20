Smashing Pumpkins’ Jeff Schroeder: “We Finished That Big, Epic Album”

Today is one of the greatest days we’ve ever known, because Smashing Pumpkins’ next album isn’t too far away. Speaking on the Audio Ink Radio podcast recently, the band’s guitarist Jeff Schroeder revealed that they’ve finished their next LP.

“We finished that big, epic album we were working on,” Schroeder told host Anne Erickson. Though he added that there’s “nothing I can give details on quite yet,” he had previously noted that the long-awaited project is the third in a years-spanning trilogy, following Smashing Pumpkins’ 1995 masterpiece Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/The Machine of God.

It shouldn’t come as too much of a shock that Smashing Pumpkins are still chipping away at new music, considering they’re about to embark on their “Rock Invasion 2 Tour” across North America. While Schroeder couldn’t divulge much about the album, he shared his thoughts on getting back on the road post-pandemic.

“This is our first extended tour in such a long time,” the guitarist said. “I’ve been working on the set at home, and there are going to be a lot of good surprises for the fans out there for that. I think the approach to this tour is… We’re going to be rocking hard.”

Schroeder went on: “I can’t say too much, but we’re going to have some pretty exciting announcements at some point during the tour as well pertaining to the rest of the year, so it’s a really exciting time for us. I’m just excited to be doing what I do, which is play guitar and perform.”

No word yet on whether the Smashing Pumpkins will debut new music on the “Rock Invasion 2 Tour,” but there’s sure to be plenty of highlights to write home about — get tickets at Ticketmaster if you haven’t already. Listen to Schroeder talk about touring and the new album below, with the relevant section beginning around the 23-minute mark.

Originally slated to go down in 2020, the “Rock Invasion 2 Tour” will see the Pumpkins in cities including Tucson, Oklahoma City, New Orleans, Birmingham, Greensboro, and Columbus, as well as festival appearances at Beale Street Music Festival and Florida’s Welcome to Rockville. The band’s last album was 2020’s CYR.