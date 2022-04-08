Rap Song of the Week: ScHoolboy Q Proves He Isn’t Your Average “Soccer Dad”

Every Friday, our new music column Rap Song of the Week breaks down all the new hip-hop tracks you need to hear. Check out the full playlist here. This week, ScHoolboy Q made his grand return with “Soccer Dad.”

Since dropping his first two albums in back-to-back years, ScHoolboy Q has slowed down his release pace. The TDE rapper’s last LP, 2019’s CrasH Talk, dropped after a three-year hiatus, and prior to Tuesday night, he hadn’t released any solo material since then. With the arrival of the triumphant “Soccer Dad,” however, it looks like a new project could be on the way.

Fans of ScHoolboy Q are well-acquainted with his life as a soccer dad, having seen videos on the LA rapper’s Instagram Stories of him cheering from the sidelines while also bragging about his daughter’s accomplishments. Over an anthemic beat from producers DJ Fu (no relation), Skhye Hutch, and Tae Beast, Q celebrates fatherhood while announcing that he’s back like John Wick.

“The soccer dad, my real life too wavy, while I cheer the stands/ You little rappers go and wipe your mouth and go pull up your pants,” Q spits, before boasting about achievements that most rappers can’t match. “You can paint it good, but truth be told, it’s watered down/ Had a microphone, styles I flavored, and just a couch/ Took it platinum twenty plus times, n****, I’m not a slouch.”

Before the track is over, Q also reflects on being raised solely by women, which helped fuel the raps that ultimately brought him success. “Pops never showed up, I thank him, it made my life great,” he raps. “The mental of a Black man hustle, I move at God’s pace/ Real life pain what I’m talkin’, so I don’t play rap.”

Balancing a celebration of Q’s success while not forgetting about the grind it took to get here, “Soccer Dad” is a fitting teaser for the MC’s return. Considering he also previewed unreleased music on his Twitch stream last August, there’s reason to hope a new album is imminent.

Until then, listen to "Soccer Dad" below, and grab your ticket to see ScHoolboy Q perform at The Smoker's Club Fest later this month via Ticketmaster.