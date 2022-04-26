Soccer Mommy Performs “Shotgun” on Fallon: Watch

Soccer Mommy appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, during which she played her single “Shotgun.” Watch a replay below.

Eyes closed for most of the performance, Sophie Allison channeled the conflicting feelings in lyrics as her band blended the lush synths of the production with the fuzzed-out guitar of the track. “Look at your blue eyes like the stars,” she forlornly sings. “Stuck in the headlights of a car/ You know I’ll take you as you are/ As long as you do me.”

“Shotgun” previews Allison’s forthcoming third album, Sometimes, Forever, due out June 24th on Loma Vista. The LP was produced by Oneohtrix Point Never’s Daniel Lopatin who also lends a glitchy, electronic feel to the singer-songwriter’s established indie rock sound on her more recent single “Unholy Affliction.”

“Sorrow and emptiness will pass, but they will always come back around — as will joy,” Allison said of the album’s theme in a statement. “At some point, you’re forced to say, I’ll just have to take both.” You can pre-order the record here.

Soccer Mommy has a few more shows in the US before she heads over to Europe for a fall tour — tickets to all of her dates are on sale now via Ticketmaster.