Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Soccer Mommy Performs “Shotgun” on Fallon: Watch

A track from Sophie Allison's forthcoming album Sometimes, Forever

soccer mommy shotgun tonight show fallon performance watch
Soccer Mommy on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 26, 2022 | 10:14am ET

    Soccer Mommy appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, during which she played her single “Shotgun.” Watch a replay below.

    Eyes closed for most of the performance, Sophie Allison channeled the conflicting feelings in lyrics as her band blended the lush synths of the production with the fuzzed-out guitar of the track. “Look at your blue eyes like the stars,” she forlornly sings. “Stuck in the headlights of a car/ You know I’ll take you as you are/ As long as you do me.”

    “Shotgun” previews Allison’s forthcoming third album, Sometimes, Forever, due out June 24th on Loma Vista. The LP was produced by Oneohtrix Point Never’s Daniel Lopatin who also lends a glitchy, electronic feel to the singer-songwriter’s established indie rock sound on her more recent single “Unholy Affliction.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Sorrow and emptiness will pass, but they will always come back around — as will joy,” Allison said of the album’s theme in a statement. “At some point, you’re forced to say, I’ll just have to take both.” You can pre-order the record here.

    Soccer Mommy has a few more shows in the US before she heads over to Europe for a fall tour — tickets to all of her dates are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Amyl and the Sniffers Hertz Seth Meyers late night performance

Amyl and the Sniffers Make Their Presence Known with "Hertz" Performance on Seth Meyers: Watch

April 21, 2022

Jack White Colbert

Jack White Rips Through "What's the Trick?" on Colbert: Watch

April 21, 2022

Gang of Youths in the wake of your leave tonight show jimmy fallon performance

Gang of Youths Perform "in the wake of your leave" on Fallon: Watch

April 19, 2022

Wilco in 2001 Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Wilco Announce Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Deluxe Reissue, Perform "Poor Places" on Colbert: Watch

April 19, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Soccer Mommy Performs "Shotgun" on Fallon: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale