Soccer Mommy Unveils New Song “Unholy Affliction”: Stream

Sophie Allison goes Deftones in the latest Sometimes, Forever single

Soccer Mommy, photo by Sophie Hur
April 20, 2022 | 9:30am ET

    Soccer Mommy is back with “Unholy Affliction,” the second look at her upcoming album Sometimes, ForeverListen to the dark new single below.

    Sophie Allison turned heads when she announced that she worked with Daniel Lopatin of Oneohtrix Point Never for Sometimes, Forever, and in “Unholy Affliction,” the influence of the electronic producer is front and center. The song begins as a slow, glitchy crawl, as dissonant bass buzzes under Allison’s soft voice. As the track picks up, however, quick, heavy percussion shuffles in an unsettling chorus. Soccer Mommy’s always had a penchant for the music of the late ’90s/early aughts, but this Deftones-esque track signals a whole other dimension of influence.

    Soccer Mommy explained the composition of “Unholy Affliction” in a statement. “’Unholy’ was really fun in the studio because the end result was totally different from what we expected,” she said. “Dan made this really cool sequence with the demo vocals that wound up becoming most of the song. It was nice to have two different versions of the song that kind of mashed together.” Watch the single’s equally creepy lyric video below. 

    Related Video

    Sometimes, Forever arrives June 24th via Loma Vista, and pre-orders are ongoing. Soccer Mommy announced the album by sharing the song “Shotgun.” The singer-songwriter is currently touring North America, and in June, she’ll head over to Europe. Grab tickets to all of her upcoming shows via Ticketmaster.

     

