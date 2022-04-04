Menu
Solomon Hughes on Portraying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the Jazz of Basketball

The actor is currently starring in HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Kyle Meredith with Solomon Hughes, photo by Warrick Page/HBO
Consequence Staff
April 4, 2022 | 2:50pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Solomon Hughes calls in to talk with Kyle Meredith about his role portraying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

    Related Video

    The actor tells us of the importance of showing Kareem’s backstory in the “Pieces of a Man” episode, getting inside the character, and Abdul-Jabbar being at odds with the “Showtime” atmosphere of the ’80s Los Angeles Lakers. Hughes goes on to discuss basketball’s comparison to jazz and his own favorite artists of the genre, especially John Coltrane.

    Listen to Solomon Hughes discuss playing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Winning Time, his love of jazz, and more. You can also watch the full interview via the YouTube embed below. Then, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

Solomon Hughes on Portraying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the Jazz of Basketball

