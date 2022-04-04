Solomon Hughes on Portraying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the Jazz of Basketball

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Solomon Hughes calls in to talk with Kyle Meredith about his role portraying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

The actor tells us of the importance of showing Kareem’s backstory in the “Pieces of a Man” episode, getting inside the character, and Abdul-Jabbar being at odds with the “Showtime” atmosphere of the ’80s Los Angeles Lakers. Hughes goes on to discuss basketball’s comparison to jazz and his own favorite artists of the genre, especially John Coltrane.

Listen to Solomon Hughes discuss playing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Winning Time, his love of jazz, and more.